Krylo-SV, a reusable cruise stage of a light-class launch vehicle being developed in Russia, will be able to land on wheels or on skis. Boris Satovsky, head of the experimental design bureau named after Bartini TsNIIMash, spoke about this.

“The chassis will have interchangeable equipment: if landing on a concrete strip and a cool airfield, then these will be wheels, and if it is a landing on the ground, then it will be skis,” Satovsky said in a video posted on the YouTube channel of the Faculty of Aerophysics and Space Research MIPT.

Several years ago, work began on the Wing-SV project, and in February last year, the Scientific and Technical Council of the Advanced Research Fund decided to start developing a flight demonstrator.

Krylo-SV is a reusable cruise stage of a light class missile. A new rocket engine “Whirlwind” is being developed especially for “Wing-SV”. It is expected that after the separation of the second stage, which will continue its flight, the first reusable stage will return to the cosmodrome on wings and using an aircraft engine.