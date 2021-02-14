The stage of “Probe of Hope” sponsored by “Arab Universities” in the Emirates Tour

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council signed an agreement with the Arab University Sports Federation to sponsor the fourth stage of the Hope Probe in the Emirates Tour, which begins next Sunday with the participation of 20 teams and elite stars in the only global event in the calendar of the International Cycling Federation in the Middle East region.

The agreement was signed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Ali Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Arab Union for University Sports, at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The fourth stage of the Emirates Tour will take place on Wednesday, February 24, with a distance of 204 km. It starts from Al Marjan Island in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, passes through the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain along the way, and returns again to conclude at Al Marjan Island.

The launch of the name Probe of Hope for the fourth stage coincides with the historic achievement of the arrival of the probe of Hope to Mars, and in support of plans to consolidate the national legacy of national achievements in international sporting events.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, thanked and appreciated the Arab Union for University Sports and its great eagerness to support the march of the Emirates Tour and its positive reflection in achieving an important addition to the global standing of the event, indicating that the partnership with the Arab Federation in past and current events resulted in many successes that We are keen on its sustainability through joint cooperation between the two parties and its pioneering role in embodying sports development.

Al-Awani said: “We are pleased with the Arab Union for University Sports’s sponsorship of the fourth stage, which is one of the main and important stages in the journey of the Emirates Tour this year, and the name it bears dear to everyone and linked to the historical event that the UAE created and dazzled the whole world with the arrival of the Hope Probe that led the Arabs for the first time. To Mars, a name that we are proud of and proud of his historical career ».

On his part, Dr. Saeed Hamad Al-Hassani, President of the Arab Federation for University Sports said: “The Federation’s sponsorship of the Emirates Tour (the stage of the Hope Probe) carries with it great meanings as part of the Federation’s participation in the state’s celebrations of the historic achievement it has achieved as one of the few countries that reached and entered Mars The world of space from the wide door ».

He also valued the wise leadership’s support for sports in general and university sports in particular, noting the role of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and its strategy that deals with the youth sector in general and university sports in particular, and rehabilitating them physically, healthily and culturally, to be one of the most important tributaries of our national teams in all sports.

For his part, Ali Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Arab University Sports Federation, affirmed that the past period witnessed tremendous growth and development in the quality of activities and events carried out by the Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council with the aim of enriching the process of Arab university sports and we look forward to continuing these distinguished efforts that made Arab university sport one of the main pillars. In the renaissance of sports at the level of the Arab world.