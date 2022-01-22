The US State Department has ordered families of embassy staff in Ukraine to start leaving the country on Monday. US officials told Fox News. Next week, the Department is also expected to encourage Americans to leave Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry is also working on a plan to evacuate employees of the German embassy from Kiev, in the event of a further escalation caused by Russia in Ukraine. That’s what the Bild. The tabloid states that the US is already in a “more concrete” phase and should start the evacuation of its diplomatic headquarters as early as Monday.

To prevent escalation from happening, diplomacy is at work, although American weapons are arriving in Kiev. This is the first tranche of aid recently decided by Washington, 90 tons of material (including ammunition) delivered by a 747 with stars and stripes. The news of the last few hours, however, is that London has fallen alongside the US, more and more determined to carve out an autonomous role in the present and future Ukrainian crisis. So then the Russian defense minister, Serghei Shoigu, agreed to meet his British counterpart Ben Wallace – an unusual move, given that Russian-British relations, if possible, are even more shabby than those with America.

Great Britain, on the other hand, has “blown” the steps with respect to its European partners and was the first to send military aid to Ukraine (anti-tank systems) with a RAF freighter that avoided the skies of Germany to set course for Kiev. . The move sparked the debate among analysts, with some reckless reconstruction on the fact that Berlin would be far too Russophile at this juncture. From Germany, in fact, no direct supplies of weapons, no approval for re-export by third countries (on the contrary than the United States did with the Baltics), but yes to the dispatch of “a complete field hospital” by February.

In reality, it then emerged that it is the standard procedure of the RAF to avoid densely populated areas when transporting explosives but this gives the measure of how much diffidence – and the difference of views – is currently in play even among allied countries. But it doesn’t stop there. London’s flight forward is much more complex. The British Foreign Ministry claims to have “information” relating to contacts between the Moscow intelligence services and Ukrainian political figures, casting the suspicion that the Kremlin is not only considering a military incursion but also “an invasion and an invasion” occupation ”in full swing to“ install ”a“ pro-Russian leadership ”in the Kiev government. The future «potential candidate» premier of Moscow would then be «the former Ukrainian deputy Yevhen Murayev».

Then there are the names of former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, former Deputy Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev, as well as former Deputy Head of the National Security Council Vladimir Sivkovich, all riding under the considered pro-Russian presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, deposed in 2014. “The information released today sheds light on the extent of Russian activities designed to subvert Ukraine and gives an idea of ​​what the Kremlin plans to do inside,” commented British Foreign Minister Liz Truss . Truss herself, in another speech on Friday, announced that London “is promoting new trilateral ties with Poland and Ukraine”. Statements that in Kiev were greeted with jubilation and portrayed by the media as “alliances” made and finished.

In short, post-Brexit London, inside NATO but outside the EU, protagonist of the Aukus “snatching” against France, is assuming the role of the European hawk vis-à-vis Moscow, with freedom of action (including military) without “other more marked than the European one. The EU, it must be said, has its own times and liturgies. The Russian move on” security guarantees “is a” threat “to European architecture, the Union has said that Russia will pay “dearly” for the invasion of Ukraine, too. But on the practical front nothing has changed.

On Monday the 27th they will meet in Brussels for a routine foreign affairs council (Syria, Libya, Mali and Sudan also on the table) which, however, in all probability will be dominated by the Ukrainian dossier. US secretary of state Antony Blinken will connect remotely. Time is running out: the US has promised to deliver the “written responses” to Russia next week. Then it will be Vladimir Putin’s turn.