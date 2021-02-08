A victory to unite a team. After the comeback against Huesca in El Alcoraz, the Real Madrid players made a pineapple on social networks. After the game the players turned to celebrate the victory with messages of strength.

Rodrygo, who stayed in Madrid due to injury, was the first to react as soon as the game ended, with a brief as well as forceful “Hala Madrid!” He was also seconded by the injured Lucas Vazquez: “Come on,” wrote the Galician on Twitter. With that same word Vinicius began his message: “Let’s go to death for that shirt! Hala Madrid”, wrote the Brazilian on Instagram.

Varane he celebrated his double: “Head and heart. We will always fight!” And his compatriot Benzema I congratulated him in French: “Well seen my boy.” While Mendy it affected, in English, the fact of the comeback. “Good reaction today.”

Casemiro He appealed to the team spirit: “Fight and don’t lower your arms. Congratulations team!” Y Courtois Y Asensio they agreed on one word: character. “Victory of character. Come on team!” Wrote the Balearic. The goalkeeper also took advantage of his message to thank the support of the fans: “Great effort to overcome a very tough game. Show of character. Thank you for your support always!”.

Nacho Y Marcelo they were referring to the fact that they played again. The canterano was concise: “Back”. “That feeling was very good. +3”, the Brazilian declared on Instagram.