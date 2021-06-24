These are the stadiums where the matches of Round of 16 of this Euro 2020
The first round of 16 game is played this Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., between Wales and Denmark. It will be at the Johann Cruyff Arena, with a capacity for 50,050 spectators, behind the scenes and in the Dutch city of Amsterdam. There Ajax plays at home
On the same day, but at 9:00 p.m., the meeting between Italy and Austria will take place. In this case, it will be at Wembley, the venue for the final. It is located in London (England) and its capacity is 90,000 spectators. In this same stadium one of the two great duels of the eighth round, England-Germany, will be played on Tuesday 29 at 18.00.
One of the stadiums that has surprised the most is the Puskas Arena, in Budapest (Hungary). There it is played with full capacity for the public and its capacity is 67,220 spectators. On Sunday at 6:00 p.m. it will be played in the Netherlands-Czech Republic
The first of the two highlights of the eighth is Belgium-Portugal. Two of the top favorites are already meeting in this round, on Sunday at 9:00 p.m., and Spain will have the honor of hosting this great match. It will be played at La Cartuja in Seville, where the Spanish team has been playing its matches. Its capacity is 57,620 spectators, but it is limited to 30%
The team finished second in the group yesterday and will face Croatia in the second round. He will do it at the Parken in Copenhagen (Denmark), on Monday from 18.00. Its capacity is 38,070 spectators.
France is still the big favorite to win the tournament. In the second round they will meet Switzerland, which has been classified as one of the best third places. It will do so this Monday at 9:00 p.m. at the National Arena in Bucharest (Romania), whose capacity is 63,000 spectators.
It is the last of the eighth duels, and surely the lowest level, but no less important for that. Sweden and Ukraine will close this round on Tuesday, June 29 at 9:00 p.m. and will do so at Hampdem Park, in Glasgow (Scotland). There the capacity is 52,500 spectators.
