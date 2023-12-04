Every 4 years, the most important football events are held at the national team level and the next ones on this calendar are the Copa América and the Euro Cup, which will take place in the European summer of 2024. The European tournament, which is played again After the celebration of UEFA’s 60th anniversary, it will be held in Germany this time, one of the lands with the largest number of first-class stadiums in the entire old continent.
Below we present the stadiums where this competition will be held, which already has its groups drawn and will be played between June 14 and July 14 of next year:
One of the most historic stadiums in all of European football, where World Cup and Champions League finals were played among so many important matches. Hertha Berlin plays at home in the Bundesliga and has a capacity for 70,000 spectators.
The Bayern Munich stadium is one of the most modern in all of German football as it is constantly being renovated. One of its main features is that the exterior of the stadium can change color according to what the organizers decide. 67,000 people can enter to watch matches.
A stadium with a unique atmosphere that has Borussia Dortmund enjoying it every weekend in the Bundesliga. It has a capacity for 66,000 seated spectators.
They also participated in the World Cup in 2006 and are home to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Very modern and with capacity for 54,000 spectators. 4 matches will be played in the group stage.
One of the few covered stadiums in all of German football with the particularity that it is also one of the best known. Schalke 04 is the home team in this venue that has capacity for 50,000 spectators.
Spectacular stadium with great infrastructure and one of the most important teams in all of German football such as Hamburg. It already received the 2006 World Cup and, currently, Shakthar uses it for its participation in the UEFA Champions League. It has capacity for 50,000 people.
With capacity for 47,000, it is a small but very nice stadium to enjoy this sport. It was opened in 2004 but was not part of the 2006 World Cup.
Located in the city of Cologne where the city plays home in Bundesliga matches. It hosted matches from the 2006 World Cup and today has a capacity of 47,000 spectators.
One of the most beautiful stadiums in all of Europe and particularly in Germany with a screen that attracts the attention of all the fans. It was part of the 2006 World Cup and will now host 4 matches in this Euro 2024. It has a capacity for 46,000 seated spectators.
One of the smallest stadiums that will host matches for this tournament with 42,000 seated spectators. It received multiple matches from the 2006 World Cup and will now have, only in the group stage, 3 matches.
