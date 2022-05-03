The Azteca Stadium will undergo a series of renovations for the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized between the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Coloso de Santa Úrsula will be one of the venues for the World Cup tournament and could host the opening game of the national team tournament. The work to adjust the property to FIFA requirements will begin in the first half of 2023.
Due to these works, Club América and the Mexican National Team will not be able to use their home for a long time. According to the most recent reports, the Eagles would move to the Azulgrana Stadium, home of the Atlantean Iron Foals. The azulcrema club would play its home games in this building located in the Nochebuena neighborhood in Mexico City.
América, Atlante and also Cruz Azul will have to coordinate perfectly to use the same stadium and prevent the grass from suffering obvious wear. Before work begins on the Azteca Stadium, the site will host an NFL game and a concert by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.
In his most recent visit to Mexico, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, spoke about the importance of the Azteca, which he described as the “Vatican of soccer”, and its remodeling for the 2026 World Cup.
“Compared to other stadiums in the world, which are also very important, this stadium has kept its history, its way of being, it has kept its soul. It is something that other modern stadiums, which are very beautiful, but have lost. Now the challenge is to maintain this soul and modernize the stadium, which is something you are doing very well according to the plans that I have seen, but we have to maintain the magic of this stadium”
– Gianni Infantino on visit to Mexico
