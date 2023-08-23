The fire in Tenerife is heading towards its end, although it still reserves some scares for the population. The evolution of the emergency has allowed the Government of the Canary Islands to decree the return to their homes of most of the evacuated residents as of the 15th, when it began. Thus, during Tuesday afternoon, 8,355 people from the municipalities of La Victoria and Los Realejos returned, as well as most of the residents of El Rosario, El Sauzal, La Matanza, Santa Úrsula and La Orotava. The shelters in El Rosario and La Orotava have been closed, while those set up in La Victoria, La Matanza and Los Realejos remain open. There are still 3,109 people evacuated.

Those responsible for the fire-fighting operation have asked the residents who return to their homes to clean in a 15-meter safety strip around to protect the buildings. The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has demanded “responsibility and collaboration to clean the combustible material around the houses, restrict movements to allow access to emergency services and maintain caution, since the fire is still active”. The flames managed to devour another 100 hectares on Tuesday, especially in the municipality of Güímar (east of the island, the only point where the emergency is still active), which leaves the total affected at 14,751. The regional Executive ensures that the fire is “largely on the perimeter”, except in Mal Abrigo (Güímar). “However, there are many hot spots in the interior that are reactivated in the central hours of the day and that can even exceed a control line,” warn the technicians.

The Canarian Minister of Territorial Policy, Manuel Miranda, has warned that the fire is not controlled “not even remotely”, but it is stabilized for the most part. “We are closer to the end,” he added, “but this is not over.” The head of the Tenerife Forest Service, Pedro Martínez, has specified that the perimeter is very long and there will still be hot spots inside it during the next few days due to the high temperatures. “But today the news is good and for the first time I have seen the teams working on the most active front very encouraged,” he added.

This Wednesday, a device made up of 300 people will be acting by land, to which reinforcements provided by the councils of the islands of El Hierro, La Palma and La Gomera have been incorporated to work on liquidation and consolidation of the perimeter. By air, 20 aerial means have been deployed in the area, two of them in coordination tasks. A helicopter of the Ministry of Ecological Transition has suffered a breakdown and one of the Cabildo has been rendered inoperative after receiving the impact on Tuesday of a stone in the rotor when it was preparing to load water in an agricultural tank. The 80-year-old owner of the facility has already been arrested by the Civil Guard. By land, the device is made up of 610 troops, of which 255 are direct intervention, 197 security, 40 logistics and 160 volunteers from different municipal groups.

The authorities recalled that the air quality continues to be very unfavorable due to smoke, made up of a mixture of gases and small particles that are emitted by the combustion of vegetation and other materials, mainly in the municipalities of Los Realejos, La Orotava and Arafo. , but also in the municipalities on the north and south slopes, so it is necessary to continue using self-protection measures such as masks.