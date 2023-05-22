Investors are awaiting an important meeting between US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday to discuss raising the debt ceiling.

Negotiations between the two sides came to an abrupt halt on Friday, with Republicans walking out of the meeting, and although talks eventually resumed, neither side mentioned any progress.

Markets are also anticipating expectations related to US and European monetary policies regarding interest rates, and their impact on sentiment.

Market movements

The European Stoxx 600 index settled after touching the highest level in more than a year on Friday.

The banking and mining sectors were among the biggest losers, while healthcare stocks rose.

Germany’s DAX index fell 0.1 percent, after hitting an all-time high in the previous session.

Shares of European chipmakers came under pressure after China’s cyberspace regulator said products from US memory chip maker Micron Technology had failed a network security review and would prevent major infrastructure operators from buying from the company.

Shares of “Infineon Technologies”, “ST Microelectronics” and “ASM International” fell.

Shares of “Novo Nordisk” rose 2.3 percent after research showed that taking its new drug for obesity may help reduce the risk of heart disease in addition to increasing weight loss.