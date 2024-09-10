In St. Petersburg, an Interior Ministry employee was detained in a fraud case

An employee of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg is suspected of involvement in fraud worth tens of millions of rubles. This writes RBC.

The fraudsters reportedly offered the victim to purchase a land plot in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region, which is part of the forest fund and is federal property. They offered the businessman 45 million rubles to get the Russian government to transfer the land plot to the category of agricultural land, and then help him obtain ownership of the plot. When the victim suspected the deception, he had already transferred 31.5 million rubles to the fraudsters.

“During the investigation of this crime, the police headquarters’ internal security operatives identified the alleged participants in the scam, as well as the alleged involvement of one of their employees in the crime,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. A case was opened under Article 159 (“Fraud committed on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, in the Zabaikalsky Krai, a 69-year-old local resident gave 24 million rubles to scammers. The scammers called the victim and introduced themselves as employees of the Pension Fund, promising to help with the recalculation of the pension. They convinced the pensioner to cash out 24 million rubles in order to “save” himself from the scammers or to obtain an unauthorized loan.