State election Schleswig-Holstein: The small party SSW is an exception in the north German state. And for decades in the state parliament.

Kiel – The state elections in Schleswig-Holstein are coming up and once again put a special feature of Schleswig-Holstein politics in the nationwide spotlight: the small party Südschleswigscher Wahlerverband (SSW). The SSW is no longer unknown at the federal level since the 2021 federal election at the latest. For the first time in more than 70 years, a representative of the South Schleswig voters’ association moved into the Bundestag with the member of parliament Stefan Seidler. Since then, the 43-year-old from Flensburg has represented the interests of the Danish and Frisian minorities from Schleswig-Holstein in Berlin.

In Schleswig-Holstein, on the other hand, the SSW has been represented in the state parliament for decades. It helps that he has been exempt from the five percent hurdle in state and federal elections since 1955 due to a German-Danish minority protection agreement. The SSW currently has three members in the state parliament.

State elections in Schleswig-Holstein: small party SSW for Danish and Frisian minorities

Since around the turn of the millennium, the SSW has met with increased interest among citizens and has achieved around three to four percent in state elections. The party achieved its best result in 2012 with 4.6 percent, in 2017 it came to 3.3 percent. Current Polls for ARD and ZDF before the Schleswig-Holstein state elections now even saw the SSW at five percent.

The party is primarily anchored in the northern parts of the country near the border with Denmark, where it sometimes achieves more than 20 percent of the votes in local elections. But it has also played a crucial role at state level. Between 2012 and 2017 she participated in a state government for the first time in her history. She formed a coalition with the SPD and the Greens and appointed Anke Spoorendonk as Minister of Justice.

In the first few decades, the SSW focused politically on the interests of the Danish and Frisian minorities, such as the equipment for Danish-speaking schools. Since the 1970s, however, he has also positioned himself on general social issues. The SSW is generally left-liberal and often oriented towards political and social trends in Scandinavia. That was also confirmed Member of the Bundestag Stefan Seidler (SSW) in conversation with buzzfeed.de: “When it comes to equal rights, we orient ourselves strongly towards Scandinavia and Denmark: equal salary, equal opportunities on the labor market, equal educational opportunities, parent-independent student loans for real equal rights.”

SSW in Schleswig-Holstein: climate protection and social policy in the election campaign before the state election

In the election campaign before the Schleswig-Holstein state elections in 2022, the party is primarily focusing on climate protection and socio-political improvements. Traditionally there is a certain proximity to the Greens and SPD, but the relationship with the CDU has long been strained. It also contributed to the fact that CDU representatives questioned the special status of the party and its exemption from the five percent hurdle. Recently, however, there has been a rapprochement. The SSW did not generally rule out any coalition talks with the CDU.

Seidler also emphasized in the conversation IPPEN.MEDIA his proximity to social democracy, but also emphasized: “But in other areas I also work together with the CDU and FDP. Especially when it comes to infrastructure and economic development, we often have the same signs.” That is a Scandinavian approach, said Seidler. In Schleswig-Holstein, this is apparently increasingly popular with voters. (aka with footage from AFP)