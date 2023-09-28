Ambassador Stepanov: the fund of the SS veteran Hunki in Canada was closed after a request from Russia

The University of Alberta in Canada decided to close the educational foundation named after Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran of the SS Galicia division, a few hours after the Russian embassy applied there. This was reported by RIA News Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov.

According to him, the embassy drew attention to the fund operating after the scandal on its social networks. The Russian diplomatic mission addressed the university management with a question about how they view this activity. “Literally a few hours later, this morning, the university publicly announced that it was closing this fund, returning the money and regretting any inconvenience or sadness that may have caused anyone,” the diplomat said.

Stepanov also called the work of the embassy timely and correct.

On September 22, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, among the guests of the event was 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later called the man’s presence a terrible mistake. The politician also recalled that those invited to the meeting did not have sufficient information when they greeted Hunka with applause.