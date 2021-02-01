And to think that everything, the history of the Club Atlético Platense, started with a head. The key date is 1905. A group of friends from the Recoleta neighborhood bet some pesos on a horse named Gay Simon, from stud Platense. The animal wins the race and the group decides to invest in shirts, balls and inflators to be able to play soccer.

And they start to play. They are the years of bare pitches, balls of touch. The amateur era, until in 1931 the Squid was going to be key in the thread for the beginnings of professional football in Buenos Aires. Thus, the chronicles of the time will say that the Club Atlético Platense was an uninterrupted member of the First Division until 1955.

They were crazy years, of comings and goings in the top flight until the club was promoted in 1976 and will play continuously in the first division until 1999. That is where that of the Phantom of the Descent was born. It was little more than two decades where -practically- every year the Squid fought to maintain the category. And he made it.

In 1987 there was already talk of the Platense miracle, twelve years before its descent. Clarín Archive

In that procession, two epic tiebreakers appear: the one of 77 with Lanús (another that had years of seesaw) and the one of 87 with Temperley. Let’s go over there. The memory takes us to the Monumental. Platense lost two to zero and to Celeste it reached him with the tie that it obtained in Arroyito. But Pampa Gambier scores three goals in the Monumental itself and the legend grows. Again Zafa de la B. And against a giant like River.

But the streaks are to be cut. And this ended in the 1998/1999 season. And it was as if all the teams descended into the hands of “Brown” had taken revenge. It is that, until last night -January 31, 2021-, I was never going to return.

There are more stories. The first season in the B Nacional was not as expected, although in the following year he managed to play the quarterfinals of the reduced by a passage to the First Division.

This is how Marrón formed in the semifinal against Rafaela.

Now, the unusual data is the other way around. At the end of the first, Platense time beat San Martín 1-0 and was left with the pass to the next round. But when the meeting was to resume, referee Hugo Cordero announced that he could not continue: he had torn and that line number one, Julio Castellano, was going to replace him. This is how the regulation established it.

Upon learning of the situation, the Platense players decided not to go out to play the second half. Despite attempts to solve the problem and after waiting for the players to leave, Cordero decided to terminate it.

Juan Carlos Majluf, who presided over Platense at that time, he rejected the offer to continue the game and explained to the press: “The conditions are not given to continue the game. We cannot accept a former referee and a judge from the local league, who may feel conditioned.” In that unusual way, Platense lost the possibility of promotion.

El Chocho celebrates the move to the semifinals. The best was missing. Photo Juan José García.

The 2001/2002 season is clearly to be forgotten. In that tournament it was determined that seven teams would be demoted. Platense had a bad campaign in the first part of the championship and although he improved in the second half, he could not avoid relegation to the third category.

Once in the Metropolitan B, the Brown met other classic clubs like Ferro Carril Oeste, Tigre and Chacarita and could not get the long-awaited return to the National. Finally, in the 2005/2006 season he managed to return to the National B hand in hand with the institution’s top scorer, Daniel Vega, who had a new stage at the club.

The subsequent years were stormy with regard to the institutional and economic. The bar was going to take over the club. And in football it was no different. Platense’s deterioration was clear. Between 2010 and 2018 the club was going to be Primera B Metropolitana. How far were the years of the elite.

Daniel Vega (white shorts) after the incidents with the bar.

After eight years in which that past seemed like a story, the club returned to the National B in 2018 although with serious conflicts with the bar.

After a defeat against Estudiantes de Buenos Aires in the year of promotion, a group of 40 bars brutally attacked and threatened the team. They entered through the mixed zone and the journalists who worked there beat him. And then they went to the campus: they got on the bus that was carrying the footballers and threatened them with knives. But the violent ones were not satisfied with that and, as they were, they ended up stealing some belongings and clothes from the club.

“They went to recriminate us for what happened on the court and then it got heavier, they began to remove our clothes. Everything inside the mike, “he said at the time Daniel vega, referent of the establishment.

Jorge De Olivera covers the penalty that gives Platense promotion. Photo JJ García

After so many years of suffering, nobody thought that the Squid was going to go up to the National B in 18. And much less his promotion to the A in this, the continuity of the 2020 season.

Of course, true to its history, the Platense returned suffering. In the final for the promotion, he started to eat Estudiantes de Río Cuarto raw. One to zero in five minutes. But, seven from the end of the PT, the León tie came and the confusion arose. Coach Llop was expelled at 39 from the PT and the most pessimistic have thought if the myth of the ghost was now reversed and the chance was going to escape.

But the penalties arrived that returned the Squid to its place. The place of epic afternoons. of the dozens of drops avoided. The place he should never have left.

Platense is from First.