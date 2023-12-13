When a product achieves a significant level of popularity, it is normally possible for it to be transferred to other media, in the case of films and series, it can be to video games or even with products that are sold wholesale to the most die-hard fans. This brings us to the program The Squid Gamewhich will be driven by the company itself Netflix to have his own video game in the following months.

These are the data that have been shared about the game by Variety:

First of all, it will be a title not specifically for consoles or PCbut it is an adaptation to mobile phones, like other shows from Netflix how can they be Stranger Things. It can also be played in the company's official application at no extra cost, a function that very few use because everyone watches the platform on their televisions. Finally, it is estimated that it will be launched in 2024, but there is still no specific confirmed date.

This is the synopsis of the series:

It is a suspense drama series that follows the story of hundreds of people who accept a strange invitation to play a children's game. But once inside, they did not know that each game has its price: that of their life. Ki-Hoon is fired from his job. His life is somewhat miserable, but when he realizes that there is a survival game with a prize of 45.6 billion won for the winner, he decides to sign up. Along with him, Sang-Woo also participates, who is facing a crisis due to the embezzlement of company funds.

Remember that season 1 of this show is available on Netflix. For its part, the second is confirmed but without a date.

Via: Variety

Editor's note: It was evident that at some point a video game in this franchise was going to come out, but it's sad that it's only for mobile phones. Anyway, we'll have to keep an eye on it when it comes out, after all it is included in the subscription to the streaming service.