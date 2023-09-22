













The real version of The Squid Game It will be one of the most ambitious game shows. 400 people will participate in it for the opportunity of 4.56 million dollars, which would be about 79 billion Mexican pesos. No wonder there will be so many people in the competition.

Along with the announcement of this real version, Netflix released a synopsis that promises what we saw in the series. ‘Through various events, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to question how far they will go to win. With opportunistic alliances, risky strategies and some betrayals along the way‘

While obviously no one will be at risk of dying, it will be interesting to see what they will do to win. Especially with such a large number of players. So surely this version of The Squid Game It will be another success for Netflix. Will you see it when it premieres on November 22?

What else is on the way for The Squid Game?

Shortly after the great success he achieved The Squid Game it was announced that it would receive a second season. However, so far there is no information about when we might be seeing it. Although filming began in July of this year.

Source: Netflix

Additionally, the creator of the series is working on a mockumentary about what it was like to create the series. This will have a comedic tone and will be inspired by how he felt after launching the series and becoming a well-known man overnight. Have you already seen it?

