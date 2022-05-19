In an interview for Vanity Fair, Hwang Dong-hyukcreator and director of “The Squid Game” revealed details about Season 2 of the hit Korean series “The Squid Game”: new and better games and the return of various characters; However, to the sorrow of the millions of followers of Netflix fiction, they will arrive later than expected.

What did Hwang Dong-hyuk say about “The Squid Game 2″?

The South Korean director, in the aforementioned medium, said: “Humanity will be tested through games once again. I want to ask: is true solidarity between humans possible?” The creator of the successful series already has three pages full of ideas for the second season script .

In addition to the already confirmed return of Lee Jung-Jae as Gi-hun and Dong-hyuk’s wishes to ‘resurrect’ some of the deceased characters from the first installment, the next season could also recover the figure of the Leader (Front Man).

Hwang Dong-hyuk : “I’m working on the second season.” Photo: Variety.

When would “The Squid Game 2” be released?

Hwang Dong-hyuk In said interview, he predicted that the new episodes of “The Squid Game” they will not see the light on the streaming platform until the end of 2023, or even in 2024 a revelation that saddened the millions of fans of the series around the world who hoped to see it sooner.

Would there be a third season of “The Squid Game”?

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the writer and director of “Squid game”, He also said that he not only negotiated a second season, but also a third, noting that the second season would once again focus on Seong Gi-hun, the lead played by Lee Jung-jae, who takes home the 45,600 prize. million won (about 39 million dollars).