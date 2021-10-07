Squid game or The squid game is positioned in the top 10 of the most watched Netflix series. The nine-part fiction shows us how 456 people with unpayable debts do their best to win a competition that offers them a millionaire prize.

The mixture of children’s games with murder has made it the series of the moment, so Netflix has released new information about its development, in which the same protagonists provide us with details about the filming.

Was the vigilante uniform inspired by La casa de papel?

The art director of Squid game, Chae Kyoung-sun, indicated that to create the masks of the vigilantes they were inspired by the Hahoe-tal, traditional South Korean masks, and the masks used in fencing and then added details such as the characteristic symbols of a Play Station remote.

“I heard a lot about it when I was working on the design. At first, I wanted a boy scout outfit, but it showed off the men’s figures too well. It didn’t really make them look like ants in an ant colony. They needed to cover their entire body and better if it was a hooded overalls also because they needed to cover their faces. We made the child color so you wouldn’t feel intimidated or scared. I think people say that because the atmosphere is similar to that of La casa de papel “.

Sang-Woo and his favorite scenes

For the actor, the scene that moved and liked him was when Gi Hun’s mother died. He just lay down next to her and placed his hand on her chest. I identified a lot with him. It was very sad, ”said Park Hae Soo, who plays Cho Sang Woo in Squid game.

39-year-old actor Park Hae Soo on Squid Game. Photo: Netflix

He added that the most important scene for him was when his character is with Ali in the minimarket and lends him his cell phone.

Were there any difficulties recording the games?

Dong Hyuk Hwang, director of The Squid Game, said that despite the fact that a machine was the one that did the work in the rope game, the actors ended up very exhausted. “We created places and settings for viewers to think about the hidden intentions of The Squid Game. For green light, red light, it was played in the alleys of the 70s or 80s in South Korea. We relied on Cheolsoo and Younghee’s illustrations in the textbooks at the time to make the robot. “

The glass bridge game caused real fear for the actors themselves, Hwang noted. “Just 1.5 meters can scare you. The glasses made them nervous. Thus we could show the inadvertent rigidity and fear of the body. It was like jumping off a high bridge, ”he explained.

Hardest to find character

For the characters of Sae Byeok, Il Nam and Ali, a casting was held with the latter as the most difficult to find among the applicants, because there are not many foreign actors in South Korea. However, he was grateful to find Anupam Tripathi, a 33-year-old Indian actor with a perfect command of Korean.

What did the ribbons on the coffins mean?

Art Director Chae Kyung-sun said reading the script felt like she was reading a fairy tale, but bleak and focused primarily on portraying Korean culture and tradition. “I focused on the mind of the person who came up with the game. I figured he would think he gave the contestants a chance like he was a god. ‘This was my gift to you, even if your bodies are disposed of in the incinerator, it is a token of my mercy.’ So I thought, ‘What if I put a ribbon on it’? “

Who is the actor who plays player 001?

Known as the good-natured old man (only until the first 8 chapters), player 001 or Il Nam, the actor behind this controversial character is Oh Young Soo, a 76-year-old actor born in South Korea.

Oh Young Soo, he played player 001 in Squid game. Photo: Netflix

The South Korean celebrity has been on screen for more than 20 years and has never received such a starring role as the one she did in The Squid Game. His accolades include winning the Dong A Theater Award for Best Actor in 1979, the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor in 1994, and the Korean Theater Association Acting Award in 2000.