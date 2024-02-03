In an unexpected turn that shakes the world of entertainment. O Yeong-su, the acclaimed actor of 'The squid game', is facing a request from the South Korean Prosecutor's Office to face one year in prison. This request arises following accusations of sexual harassment in 2017, during a theater tour. With a distinguished career, mainly in theater, since the 1960s, and a Golden Globe in 2022 for her role in the series, the case has generated a profound impact.

What happened to actor O Yeong-su?

Or Yeong-su, 79 years old, He is accused of having carried out inappropriate actions towards a woman, including hugs and kisses on the cheek without your consent. These allegations have led the Prosecutor's Office to request not only imprisonment, but also a ban on working with minors. The actor has denied the charges, and expressed his pain at the situation and the challenge of facing trial at his advanced age.

What did O Yeong-su say about this decision by the Prosecutor's Office?

The actor O Yeong-su He has declared his innocence against the accusations, and described the process as painful given his long history and age. He has expressed dismay at the implications of the allegations and has emphasized his commitment to professional ethics throughout his career.

What was your role in 'The Squid Game'?

In 'The Squid Game', O Yeong–his played Oh Il-nam, the enigmatic player number 001. His performance earned him international recognition, which ended in him winning the Golden Globe for best supporting actor. His role as the vulnerable, yet cunning participant in the brutal game captured the imagination of global audiences, cementing his status as a world-renowned actor.

When will the final verdict be known?

The final verdict on O Yeong-su's case is scheduled to be announced on March 15. Expectations are high, both within South Korea as in the international community, due to the implications that this case has for the perception of the actor and the entertainment industry in general.

How many episodes will your new season have?

The second season will have 10 episodes and, although it will not revolve around a question of life or death As in the first installment, it will maintain the competition format with 456 participants. These competitors will compete in children's games with the goal of winning a prize of 4.56 million dollars.

O Yeon – Su in 'The Squid Game' as participant 001. Photo: YouTube screenshot

