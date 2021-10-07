The Squid game (Squid game) is a South Korean series currently airing on Netflix. The film narrates the events of a group of participants who risk their lives with various survival challenges under the theme of children’s games, in order to obtain a millionaire prize.

That is why several images and phrases referring to the film have been published on social networks. From entertainment pages to official entities, such as the National Police of Peru and the Regional Government of Lambayeque, they joined the fever of this series that has captivated thousands of viewers less than a month after its premiere.

Epic phrases from The Squid Game

“When I came back to reality, I realized that everything they said was true: Life here hurts to live it”

“Victory!”

Funny phrases from The Squid Game

“We will play, move … green light”

Squid Game Memes

Funny images about the series The Squid Game. Photo: Instagram.

Funny memes from the series The Squid Game. Photo: Instagram.

Funny memes from the series The Squid Game. Photo: Regional Government of Lambayeque.

Funny memes from the series The Squid Game. Photo: National Police of Peru.

What does The Squid Game mean?

The director of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, he said he wrote The Squid Game in 2008. As revealed, he was inspired by Japanese comics such as Battle Royale, As the Gods Will or Alice in borderland that I was reading back then.

According to him, in many of these stories, there were people who were financially bad, so they participated in some survival game with the illusion of winning. So, he thought about what it would be like to bring this plot to real life in Korea.

In 2018, Netflix is ​​interested in producing his script and, in September 2019, Hwang announced that he would create a Korean original series, initially called “Round six”.