Squid game has become one of Netflix’s most prominent series within days of its launch. It only took a couple of episodes for many viewers to fill social networks with thousands of comments about the exciting plot of The Squid Game. Although the show has already ended, fans are looking forward to a second season for me to explain some details that did not come to light.

Will Gi-hun return to the competition?

At the end of Squid game, the protagonist was about to take a plane to reunite with his little daughter. However, realizing that the game was going to continue, he contacted one of the organizers and decided to return, leaving Gi-hun’s reinstatement in the competition in doubt.

Did the detective really die?

When Jun-ho believed that he would emerge victorious from the island, the masked man suddenly arrives with his henchmen to stop him. Upon revealing that the villain is actually the detective’s long-lost brother, the detective tells him that he will not follow him and is shot in the shoulder in return. Because his body was not seen, it is believed that he is still alive.

Why did Jun-ho’s brother choose to be the masked one?

It is known that the detective’s brother participated in the games in 2015 and came out the winner, but it is not detailed why he chose to stay and become the evil leader.

Are there more recruiters? and how are they selected?

Although Gong Yoo’s character appeared briefly on the show, his role was very important in the plot, as he had the role of getting more people to sign up for the games. However, it is known that more than 400 competitors participate per year, so it is to be expected that there will be other recruiters.

Did the detective send the photos and videos?

The moment Jun-ho tried to escape, he sent his boss through his cell phone all the material that exposed the organization behind the games and what that macabre contest consisted of.