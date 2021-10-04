Squid game was released in mid-September and still continues to be one of the main topics of gossip on networks. Every day new theories come out about its plot or some details that fans would have missed. For now, many viewers wonder what does the number 456 mean in the series. In that regard, the director of the survival drama, Hwang Dong Hyuk, offered a very concrete answer.

“I have deliberated on the amount of the prize. I wanted it to be realistic. When I looked up the amount that lottery winners receive, the highest amount was just over $ 40 billion, so I fixed that amount. And I thought that the number 456 was easy for people to remember, since they are the numbers that are right in the middle of 1 to 10 ″ Dong Hyuk confessed in an interview with Korea JoonAng Daily.

What does The Squid Game mean?

The premise of Squid game stars Seong Gi-Hun, a man consumed by debt who is approached by a mysterious guy at a train station to offer him a unique way to earn money.

In the first place they only face in an innocent game of tazos but everything is about to change when Gi-Hun receives a card with a number, in which he can register to compete for a millionaire prize. However, he soon realizes that the decision he has made leads him down a path that only ends in life or death.

What are the games of The Squid Game?

Viewers were fascinated by the bloody challenges in Squid game. Along these lines, we leave you the list of competencies that make up its impressive plot:

Red light, green light (chapter 1)

The honeycomb (chapter 3)

Pull and Pull (Chapter 4)

The marbles (chapter 6)

Glass Bridge (Chapter 7)

The Squid Game (Chapter 9).

