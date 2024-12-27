The wait has come to an end. The squid game has confirmed its continuation in Netflixafter a first season that made it the most viewed product in the history of the red platform. The second part of The squid game available in Spain since December 26, hopes to live up to the great Korean audiovisual phenomenon.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator and director of the series, has given two reasons to explain the return of The squid game: the first, and main, because they paid him a lot. The second, because the story had not ended. In this new season, player 456 signs up again for the macabre survival game, but not with the aim of winning the prize money again; but to put an end to these trials forever. And, incidentally, take revenge on the Leader.

‘The squid game’ Cinemania

How many episodes does the second season have?

The first season of The squid game It consisted of nine episodes. This one, from one less: In total, there will be seven chapters that Netflix will add to its catalog on December 26. The first of them is titled bread and lottery. In the absence of those two extra episodes that the first season had, a third batch of chapters has already been confirmed, whose release date is expected throughout 2025.

The squid game It is currently the most viewed title in the history of Netflix. Its tens of millions of viewers have surpassed the audience of Wednesday, The Bridgertons either Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Although he was an unknown creator outside of South Korea (and not even in his country of origin he was considered a leading figure in audiovisuals), Hwang Dong-hyuk suddenly went to the front line after releasing The squid game.

Since then, he hasn’t directed anything again (his last project, far from the sadistic squid, is a 2017 film), but he hasn’t needed it either. In 2022, Time magazine considered him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition to The squid gameis notable in the filmography of Hwang Dong-hyuk the film Silenceda heartbreaking courtroom drama based on true events that is available on Netflix. The red platform has some other titles from the South Korean creator, such as The Fortress.

