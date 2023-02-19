Mexico.- The second season of the series ‘El Juego del Squid’ is expected by many and soon It will be starting its filming to be screened on Netflix.

The second season of ‘El Juego del Squid’ begins filming soon, it is disclosed in various news portals and comes with new “spooky” stories that will keep the public captive from beginning to end.

‘El Juego del Squid’ was a success in its first season, in the last quarter of 2021 and part of 2022, so its filmmakers immediately contemplated a second part that they will already shoot.

Lee Jung-Jae, actor who plays Seong Gi-hun in ‘The Squid Game’, made public in an interview with international media that he had a lot of work during 2023 and said when he will start working on ‘The Squid Game 2′ .

“The main plot of the second season will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the running of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it looks like the two of us will be the central figures in this upcoming story,” the 50-year-old actor said according to All K-Pop.

‘The Squid Game 2’ will begin filming next summer and it will be about ten months of hard work, said the same actor, almost the same time they spent filming the first season and he considers that this second season will be on a larger scale, so it will probably take more time to complete it.

The premiere of ‘The Squid Game 2’ would then be contemplated for the first quarter of 2024, through Netflix, also points out Lee Jung-Jae.