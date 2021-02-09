The Squat Table of the Region of Murcia will propose to the central Government reinforce ownership of all homes, whether they are first or second residence, to give security to their owners against occupation. It will also request the recognition of neighborhood communities as actors who can request the eviction of squatters who act in an unfair manner in the community “since they are the main affected”, reported the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

These are two of the approaches that will be included in the text that the Table will submit to the central Government “so that they are included in the reform of the housing law that the State is currently preparing and whose text is still unknown,” said the counselor. after the celebration of the second meeting of the Squat Table.

The professional associations of Lawyers of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca are part of this body; of Property Administrators and Real Estate Agents; as well as representatives of the Thader Consumption, Locksmiths and Security Guards Associations, and the supply companies Iberdrola and Emuasa, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

«The phenomenon of the illegal occupation of houses has gone from being a nuisance to a real social problem that, in addition to violating the constitutional right to private property, it causes sources of crime and social conflict, “said the counselor.

Diez de Revenga recalled that the regional Executive has a strategy of «zero tolerance against occupation, and we have demonstrated this by being the first autonomous community to have a specific regulation to deal with illegal ‘squatting’ of homes ».

He argued that the change in national housing regulations “is necessary to include the protection of property so that the rental offer is increased and thus the access of the home to those who need it is improved.” He stated that “protecting squatters is nonsense, as is the case in Royal Decree Law 37/2020, recently approved by the State, which has been a lost opportunity to implement social measures that really work.”

126 complaints of squatting



A total of 126 people have alerted the Community of an alleged case of ‘squatting’ in their building or neighborhood, which have been brought to the attention of the security forces to evaluate the case and confirm that it is an illegal occupation.

This is the balance of the activity of the regional complaints channel ([email protected]) launched by the regional administration since November of last year, which has the objective of alerting in an agile and simple way of alleged cases of occupation in the Region and, where appropriate, activate the Community housing social assistance aid for vulnerable people who may need it.

After receiving the citizen complaint, the protocol is activated to try to locate the owner of the occupied house and provide him with legal advice and try to speed up the recovery of the home. In this case, the technical team of the Mortgage Mediation and Fight Against Occupation Service of the Region of Murcia assesses whether the squatters are affected by a situation of vulnerability and will immediately contact Caritas, Columbares and Jesús Abandonado to who have access to social assistance subsidies for housing.

This channel is based on confidentiality and on preserving the identity of the complainant in order to guarantee, above all, the safety of the person and avoid being the object of retaliation and threats.