One of the first decisions that the far-right Matteo Salvini made when he was appointed Minister of the Interior in 2019 was to cut the power to Spin Time, the largest squatted social center in Italy. The building, in the heart of Rome, where 450 vulnerable people lived, needed power for matters as prosaic as the machines that synchronize the pacemakers of some of its tenants. After a week in the dark, on Saturday afternoon, May 11, a priest appeared who looked like a neighborhood priest who, in reality, was a cardinal. The guy was also the Pope’s beggar and extremely trusted man who, to complete the picture, had been an electrician in his native Poland. Konrad Krajewski rolled up his sleeves, went down to the lighting room, turned on the electricity and left his business card in case Salvini, or whoever it was, needed explanations about who he had been.

That day Spin Time became a reference in the fight against intolerance. And it established a direct channel with the Vatican and with the Pope, who periodically receives some of its tenants and officials. “Look, this photo is from last week,” Paolo Perrini, president of the association that manages the center, said last Thursday, showing the mobile screen, where the Pontiff appears with a group of migrant residents of Spin Time.

The building, one of the former Social Security headquarters in Rome, was squatted in 2013 by the decent housing collective Action and today houses 150 family units of 27 different nationalities. The space has 18,600 square meters, one of the largest centers of its kind in Europe. Seven floors above and three below ground: a restaurant, a cinema, a concert hall, a hairdresser, a recording studio and the most distributed university newspaper in Europe (200,000 paper copies monthly). The problem, again, is that Matteo Piantedosi, current Minister of the Interior placed in that position by Salvini, has said that it is advisable to vacate the building before Christmas.

Interior of the Spin Time squat, designed by Renzo Piano. Antonio Masiello/EL PAIS (Antonio Masiello/EL PAIS)

The City Council of Rome, governed by the center-left Roberto Gualtieri, assured that it would buy the property – the property asks for 40 million euros – and would transfer it to the current managers so that they can continue their social work. But the negotiation drags on and the Ministry of the Interior insists on the idea of ​​eviction. The news, just as it happened when the cardinal turned the power back on—it appeared on the news in 130 countries—went around the world. And on November 16, Ken Loach presented The old oak (The Old Oak, his latest film, at the social center, an occasion that he took advantage of to give his support to its continuity. “The right uses immigration to divide us, they fear the strength of the workers,” the British director launched before an audience that had been waiting for him for hours and among which were, precisely, hundreds of migrants.

Spin Time is in the Roman neighborhood of Esquilino, one of the most culturally and ethnically diverse areas of the city. Two volunteers take turns at the entrance of the building to act as doormen and assist the families who come to ask for asylum or advice. Once you pass the door, presided over by a piece of wood from the migrant boat that sank in Calabria last February, you enter a collaborative universe oiled like a clock. On the ground floor there is a space that serves as coworking where some students work. The migrants also have a small legal advice office and a room where vegetable merchants can ship their products to clients throughout the neighborhood.

Lucia, a migrant from Eritrea who lives in the Spin Time house. Antonio Masiello/EL PAIS (Antonio Masiello/EL PAIS)

The seven stories in height of the building welcome migrants. The old offices used by social security officials are now small apartments for resident families. The hallways smell of spices and aromas of dishes from various corners of the world that are cooked in the community kitchens. Those who have several children can occupy up to three rooms. For those who live alone—a minority—like Lucia, who arrived from Eritrea more than a decade ago, the room is somewhat smaller. “I arrived in Italy a long time ago. My children live on their own, but I am fine here. They coexist well with all the activities they organize in the house,” she explains.

The activities he refers to are concerts (the room has capacity for more than 400 people), conferences, theater rehearsals – there is a room used by several companies in Italy to prepare works in the most important theaters in the country – or tests. of the Clandestina Night Orchestra, which has 48 musicians and goes on tour throughout the country. There are also language courses and a carpentry shop that produces everything needed to update the interiors of the building and also works for external clients. Daniele, the carpenter, shows the space and explains that of all the income he generates, he gives 30% to the Spin Time organization as a contribution. The same thing happens with the hairdresser, the restaurant, the recording studio or the jewel in the crown of the building: the editorial office. Scomodo.

Coworking space available to all students. Antonio Masiello/EL PAIS (Antonio Masiello/EL PAIS)

The headquarters of this student newspaper was designed by architect Renzo Piano in what was the old office parking lot. Here a monthly magazine is directed, designed and edited with collaborators throughout Europe that is part of the sentimental education of Italian students. This will also be lost if the Ministry of the Interior carries out its threat of eviction and the City Council of Rome does not soon reach an agreement with the ownership of the building.

