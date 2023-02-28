In politics there is a maxim that “the square purifies”, On Sunday, the coordinator of the PRI senators, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, passed the test. He was seen walking down Avenida Juárez to get to the Zócalo in Mexico City to attend the rally against the “Plan B” of the Electoral Reform.

He was on foot and was seen walking only with his daughter, without bodyguards, or any VIP badge for special areas, very normal dress, without posing like any other citizen. Obviously he was not just another attendee, they tell us that he took more than an hour on the tour because people went out of their way to greet him and ask for pictures.

So he passed the acid test, he was in the crowd, they received him very well, they asked for selfies, they greeted him and he didn’t have any sign of rejection or any kind of aggression. Let’s remember that he was Secretary of the Interior, a position with a lot of responsibility and that he has to do the difficult job of the president.

The sample is clear that Osorio Chong It has a good image, and the positive sign in politics is that it is accepted by the attending public, citizens who are opponents of the current government and many who are related to the Va por México alliance, which in the end is its ‘target’.

So as of last Sunday, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong passed the test that “the square purifies”, we reiterate, the public attending the concentration is his ‘target’, so he becomes a true candidate for the presidency of the opposition Republic, we believe the strongest so far. Do not lose sight of it, very attentive.

Outstanding

Speaking of the concentration last Sunday, they tell us that at the local level in Culiacán, Movimiento Ciudadano was up to the task, fulfilled as a party and exceeded expectations by exceeding the presence of the parties that form the opposition bloc and coordinated to support the event.

By the way, the state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres, led the large contingent of the orange wave that marched from the state facilities along the boardwalk to the point on Álvaro Obregón avenue. The president of the state PRI, Ramiro Hernández, who was accompanied by several PRI members, was also present.

We know that the leader of the PAN and the president of the PRD should have attended, but they were too discreet, they will say that they did not want a leading role, but it was about contributing opinions, that the presence and support for the concentration that they called in defense of the INE was felt and it is to ask the Court not to pass the famous Plan B of the Electoral Reform. Thus, there are parties that add up and others that remain.

candidateable

Yesterday we received a comment from a respected Sinaloan politician, who tells us that he agrees that Senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel is one of the best the country has in politics, regardless of parties or ideologies. Let’s remember that yesterday we commented that she was a legitimate opposition candidate for the presidency.

He also tells us that Beatriz Paredes is recovering from her right ankle, she is doing very well with her therapies, so a speedy recovery is expected, this would make her ready to tour the country as she has done. Among the data they give us is that she has visited more than a dozen states of the Republic. In addition to that she brings excellent spirits and in the month of August she raised her hand for the presidential candidacy.

We recommend you read:

Diary

Everything is ready for the tenth march of the Sexual Diversity of Sinaloa that will take place on June 17 at 5:00 in the afternoon, as it traditionally starts from La Lomita along Álvaro Obregón avenue to the Ágora Rosario Castellanos of the ISIC in Culiacán . They make the announcement well in advance to show that they have permits from the City Council and that there is a good plantation.

Political Memory

“The key to education is not to teach, it is to awaken”: Ernest Renan.

Twitter: @HectorPonce99