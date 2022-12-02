Prevent the rope from continuing to tighten until it breaks. This is what tacitly -and without guarantee of success- agreed this Friday the three parties that make up the labor and economic conflict to which the urban transport service of Murcia is currently subjected, the one provided by the so-called ‘coloraos ‘. The day began this Friday, as expected, with the staff of the concessionaire company, after the non-payment of the payroll corresponding to November. «We should have received payment last Thursday, but the company already warned us that the payment was not going to take place in the next few days; We are not given deadlines or guarantees, “explains Miguel Cano, president of the works council, to justify the decision adopted by the workers in an assembly first thing in the morning.

The mobilization prompted a mid-morning meeting between the works council, the mayor of Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, and representatives of Grupo Ruiz in the City Hall, after which the drivers left the continuity of some illegal mobilizations on the air. And it is that it was a strike called without the necessary advance notice and without the required minimum services. “We do not want non-payments to become entrenched, so we will bear the consequences,” said Miguel Cano, president of the works council, who recalled, however, that users are the other big losers in the situation.

For this reason, Cano pointed out that the next steps to be taken by the workers would finally be decided throughout the day, since a prolonged strike of this type could even lead to disciplinary dismissals. Finally, the staff decided to give a vote of confidence until next Wednesday, before the approval by the Governing Board of the advance of the monthly payment for October to the company -with its corresponding proof of payment- and the promise of the subsequent arrival of another 300,000 euros and a meeting between the administration and the concessionaire to try to reach an understanding.

The concessionaire alleges financial problems due to the “3.5 million owed by the Consistory.” They include in this sum the pending liquidation of 2021, as well as the discrepancies around the compensation of services in a pandemic. They also add that it must be settled by 2022 after the end of the concession in October, which they have been “forced to extend at a loss.” The City Council ensures that everything that is expired has been liquidated, except for the remainder of 2021, which amounts to 300,000 euros. The PP blamed the situation on “bad municipal management.”