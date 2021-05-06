Historical fact: “These tears are of emotion, of many years in which Villarreal stayed at the gates and my people deserved it. The president was the most, all the squad, this year and last year, because without them we would not be here. Now to enjoy it and prepare it very well. It is history to reach the final but we don’t want to stop here. We want to make real history, not just reaching the final. “

Suffering: “It was a dangerous result, I didn’t want to go to the final with 0-0, because we suffered a lot at the end. They had chances, but we also had dangerous arrivals. But as the coach said, to reach the final you have to suffer. Arsenal have been a very worthy opponent. “

Manchester United: “We are going to face another great team, but we don’t want to limit ourselves. We can compete with anyone in one game.”

Final: “It could not be that the two finals were English and you had to get involved yes or yes. Villarreal as a people and as a club will represent Spain and we will be at the height of Spanish football, for sure. In Vila-real it will surely be a historic night, that they feel proud to be where they are from. “

Albiol: “We want to give the club its first title”

Final: “It is the first final and we deserve to enjoy these moments. We have made a lot of efforts. This club has fought hard to be where it will be and we are going to Poland.”

preparation: “The final must be won. We celebrate the pass, but we have time to prepare for that great game and we will fight to win it, because we want to give the club its first title.”

Story: “I am completing my second season but it is an exemplary club because of how it has been fighting for years. The fans deserve it, people like Pau who are from the town, imagine”

Mario Gaspar: “We dedicate this final to Fernando Roig”

Fernando Roig: “His involvement with us, the efforts he has made … He deserves that we dedicate it to him, because he and the entire board of directors are doing a great job. As well as the fans supporting us.”

They finally break the hex: “We have stayed close many times, we have always carried the cross, but we believed that this time we could do it. We knew we should have closed the tie at home.”

Suffered: “At any moment or play the balance could have tipped, but we have known how to suffer.”

Gerard Moreno: “I am very happy for the club”

Semifinal:“We were fighting for many things today. For the club’s first European final, for the club itself, for our people, we were very excited to dedicate this pass to them. The club deserved this final. We are very excited and the work is incredible.”

Suffering: “We knew we would end up suffering, because with a goal they would leave us out. But the team has done a fantastic defensive job. At an individual level, not many things came out for us, but collectively we have been perfect. To continue dreaming and continue to be excited.”

Final: “There are two ways to make history, one we have already done, which is being in the final, but I prefer to win it. Hopefully we will do the second. We will not be the favorites but we are there, as in all the qualifying rounds. Now is the time to win. enjoy this phase. “

Importance for the club: “We have been the only ones who have stopped the English … for Vila-real it means a lot. Other times we have stayed at the gates both in Europe and in the Cup. I am very happy for the club, because they are working very well so that we are all proud of how we work. It would be unfair not to mention the people, because they have supported us without being able to be in the stadium. “