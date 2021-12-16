Rick Carlisle stepped down as Dallas Mavericks coach in June after 13 brilliant seasons. With him at the controls, the franchise obtained the first champion ring in its history and attended the playoffs. It was all in Texas. A differential trainer who extracted juice from fruits that had little inside. He was respected by his own fans and others. However, his star began to fade in recent years. And his strained relationship with Luka Doncic had a lot to do with his end.

“It wasn’t really about how Rick treated Luka – Luka hated how Rick treated other people”, reveals in an extensive report to Tim MacMahon (ESPN) one of the members of the squad for the 2018-19 season. The relationship between the two gradually became muddy, inside a locker room that welcomed the rookie Doncic already on the warpath with his coach: in his year of rookie, Mavs players were about to riot following a particularly heated and confrontational team meeting. The coach backed off and apologized a couple of days later to his charges and gave Jamahl Mosley greater responsibilities. The assistant was popular with the staff and his voice was heard, at times, more than Carlisle himself, who saw his assistant as a threat to his position. Mosley signed this course with the Orlando Magic.

Mejri and Smith

The New York coach was, in part (large or small, depending on the interlocutor) responsible for this breeding ground. An example, Salah Mejri. The former Real Madrid player received a strong public anger from his boss after two quick technical fouls in a duel against the New York Knicks: “You have two fucking points, get out of here!”, he shouted to the Tunisian in public and television view, which was one of the main stones on which Doncic leaned to join the Mavs: both had passed through Madrid.

The other, Dennis Smith. The base was chosen in the pick 9 of 2017 without the full approval of Carlisle, who wanted Donovan Mitchell, selected with the 13 by Utah Jazz. Smith and Doncic hit it off when the Slovenian landed. They spent hours with the console and lived in the same apartment building. Smith even introduced his new partner to his social group. Their friendship grew, but Carlisle would break her soon. He did not trust Smith as a dance partner for the ex-Madridista and doubted his potential. And the escort left for New York in Doncic’s first season with the Mavs after being accused by his coach of being jealous of the Slovenian. A statement that surprised the entire squad and that seemed unfair because Smith “made an honest effort to join Doncic on the court”, Sources relate to MacMahon.

This behavior, with Mejri and Smith, did not surprise people in the organization. They did not consider it “unusual.” “Various staff members, from coaching staff to employees, told ESPN that they felt intimidated and belittled by Carlisle “. “It was abrasive and demanding”, They point out about a coach with a good history of controversy with his players throughout his 13 years on the Dallas bench.

Porzingis

Porzingis didn’t have a good vibe with the New Yorker either. He came in the Dennis Smith trade as the full-on superstar for Doncic… but he didn’t pick up a pace. His position was getting further away from the rim. The perimeter was his new home. And he didn’t feel comfortable. Last season, the Latvian was frustrated by that idea, which was leaving the entire center lane to Doncic, but not allowing the Mavericks to get past the first round of the playoffs. And when the last preseason arrived he was disappointed: I was hoping they would pass it on. The connection between the two giants of the team was not the best either … and Carlisle “he was in no condition to handle it because he had bad relationships with both of them”.

Confrontation

And this scent of anger and discomfort was also cultivated by Doncic. His squabbles, private and public, with Carlisle were increasingly notorious. The Slovenian, for example, questioned the authority of his coach in a match at the beginning of the 2020-21 season: “Who is in charge, you or Bob?said in reference to Haralabos Voulgaris, numerical expert and director of quantitative research for the franchise. His job, for many players, dictate the lineups and rotations to the coach. He left his post in November 2021 confronted with Doncic.

It was not the only collision. After committing the third foul in the third quarter of the first match of playoffs Against the Clippers, Carlisle replaced his player, ignoring his gesture that he wanted to stay on the court. He left shaking his head and addressing the technician in a bad way.. Action that he repeated seconds later, before finally sitting on the bench. No one blinked on the bench. “Players, staff and coaches had gotten used to Doncic cursing Carlisle, their dynamics deteriorating”, Says the journalist from ESPN. “Doncic distanced himself even more from his coach and was more defiant towards him during the heat of the matches.”.

So much so that Carlisle’s trip to Slovenia this summer to see his player in the process of renovation was canceled at Doncic’s request after Mark Cuban fired Donnie Nelson, Mavs president of operations and friend and one of the main drivers of selecting Doncic as No. 3 of the draft. Now, each one goes their own way: Carlisle tries to re-float the Indiana Pacers, one step away from rebuilding; and Doncic, to guide Dallas one step further. The future who of the two will have more fortune.