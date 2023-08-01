There are already photos and a release date of the film Spy Kids: Armageddon, directed by Robert Rodriguez, which reboots the popular family franchise with new characters. In the trailer for the movie Netflix, rising young stars Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla play siblings who discover their parents’ (Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi) secret spy hideout. Their mother then appears through a holographic recording to warn them that “something has gone terribly wrong.”

Just like in the original movie Spy Kids, the duo find themselves tasked with saving their parents after a botched mission and take up the mantle of espionage themselves. They embark on an adventure, complete with spy planes, gadgets, and the franchise’s trademark black suits and sunglasses.

“When the children of the world’s top secret agents unknowingly help a powerful video game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control over all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.” says the official synopsis of the film.

Asked if the new film will connect to the originals, Rodriguez, who began working with Netflix in his family-friendly superhero movie “We Can Be Heroes” in 2020, he replied:

“That’s classified information.”

But he promises that much of Armageddon “rings truer now than it did 20 years ago.”

“We will have a fun new cast, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are wonderful together, and our new Spy Kids, Connor and Everly, they are just magical,” says Rodriguez, 55. “They are super talented and so much fun to watch.”

As for what continues to draw him to the franchise Spy Kidsthe filmmaker says:

“I have heard many families say how much they have enjoyed these movies throughout their lives. And now many children who enjoyed the first films as children are now parents and enjoy sharing them with their children.” “And personally, this series was based on me growing up in a family of 10 children with an FBI special agent uncle,” shares Rodriguez. “These movies were created by me and my family, so in a way, this is our series of movies from James Bond. We would love to make them forever. They are empowering for children and a bonding experience for families.”

Rodriguez previously wrote and directed the four original films of Spy Kidswhich followed Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara) as the children of two agents of the Super Spy Organization, played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino.

The first three films in the series were released between 2001 and 2003, while a fourth film, “All the Time in the World“, was launched in 2011.

Several high-profile actors, including frequent Rodriguez collaborator Danny Trejo, Alan Cummings, Steve Buscemi, Tony Shalhoub, Sylvester Stallone, George Clooney, and Jessica Alba, made appearances throughout the original film series.

PEOPLE confirmed that a reboot of Spy Kids it was in development as of January 2021. Rodriguez collaborated with his son Racer Max on the film’s script.

“Racer is my most valued collaborator; he knows what I like, since we have worked together since he could crawl, so our ideas fit well, ”says the director. “And he’s a hard worker, he vastly outclasses me, just like he did when I was a kid. I called him appropriately.”

Spy Kids: Armageddon opens in Netflix on September 22.

Via: People

Editor’s note: How is this roll fashionable, right? That reminds me that I have to check if there are already new chapters of Spy X Family

j