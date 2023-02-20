When the US Air Force recently shot down a Chinese balloon overflying its territory, claiming it was an object of military espionage, Beijing was quick to declare that it was a weather instrument.

Curiously, That was the same excuse Washington used to cover up a hot-air balloon spy program it launched in the mid-1950s. about China, the Soviet Union and other countries of the communist bloc.

It happened during a time of extreme mistrust between the superpowers and constant warnings in the US of the threat of an imminent invasion by its Soviet adversaries.

On the other hand, the Korean War had just ended, in which the newly created People’s Republic of China (PRC) had participated, in support of the communist forces in the north.

The then US President Dwight D. Eisenhower approved the so-called black operations -covert observation overflights- within the framework of a program called SENSINT (from the words “sensitive intelligence”) with the purpose of gathering information to deal with a Soviet surprise attack.

As for China, the operations were part of Washington’s ongoing efforts since 1949 to destabilize the PRC and provoke a counterrevolution that would overthrow communist leader Mao Zedong.

Gondolas and spy cameras

The operations included overflights of U2 spy planes which, if shot down, carried the risk of the pilot being captured and interrogated (as happened with Gary Powers in 1960) as well as the danger of reprisal.

So there was created the program run jointly with the CIA called Genetrix, according to the declassified National Archives. It involved sending balloons coupled with high-resolution cameras that floated over enemy territory photographing possible arsenals and military complexes.

The polyethylene balloons were Manufactured by General Mills Companyknown in the US as a producer of breakfast cereals, according to a report published in 2012 by the Department of Defense’s National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

They were about 200 feet in size – much like the Chinese balloon the US shot down last Saturday – and were designed to float at altitudes of up to more than 80,000 feet.

A gondola with several chambers the size of refrigerators was suspended from each balloon. These could rotate, allowing maximum cover during missions that could last up to two weeks.

The first nine balloons – out of a total of 512 – were launched from Turkey and the former West Germany in January 1956, taking advantage of the prevailing winds to take them through the Soviet Union, parts of China, and all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

There, military transport planes would intercept the balloons in mid-flight, to recover the gondolas and the photographic and electronic material they had collected.

“Scientific investigation”

All this was done under the guise of a global meteorological research program, with the excuse of accumulating vital scientific data in the framework of the International Geophysical Year, according to the NRO publication.

The publication notes that President Eisenhower interpreted the International Geophysical Year as a demonstration of the “capacity of the peoples of all nations to work together and harmoniously for the common good.”

But the Soviet Union soon caught on to the farce, and the Kremlin denounced the Genetrix program as an attack on its sovereignty.

Angered by the violation of his airspace, Moscow exhibited the gondolas it had managed to capture and sent angry diplomatic communiqués to Washington.

That did not stop Secretary of State John Foster Dulles from assuring at a press conference that the data being sought was not of a military nature and that “we are collecting an extraordinary amount of new and useful information about these jet streams… they are part of a project of wide world significance”.

Nonetheless, President Eisenhower canceled the spy balloon program, more concerned with the failure of intelligence agencies to develop an effective covert plan than with the information such missions might uncover, according to analysis by David Haight, an archivist for the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

Results

The Genetrix project had limited results. According to one source, some 45 of the approximately 512 gondolas were recovered and only 32 produced usable photographs.

However, a single camera did provide some intelligence: its images showed the construction of a mysterious center in Siberia that, after deep analysis, turned out to be a nuclear refining factory.

Although Eisenhower announced the end of the program, the US Air Force continued to develop spy balloons until 1958, but without much success.

Furthermore, the arrival of the satellite technology was in charge of implementing a much more effective system that today allows several countries to capture the entire global surface in detail.

