The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been highly praised by the British scientific journal The Lancet, 91 percent effective in curbing Covid 19, and was described as “a vaccine for humanity” by Kirill Dmitriev, director of Russia’s direct investment fund, which financed it. Beyond its scientific qualities, it has certainly always been a geopolitical vaccine of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who in the face of a lack of dosage has managed to break European unity.

Russia has already sent it to Hungary. Germany is considering receiving it if the European drug agency approves it and so decided by Chancellor Angela Merkel. France takes distance and awaits European approval, as a political rejection of the domestic situation in Russia.

The individual acceptance of some European countries became known just when the demonstrations against the Russian president multiplied in the country due to the arbitrary arrest and conviction of the opponent Alexei Navalny, after being saved in Germany from his poisoning with the Russian bacteriological weapon Novichok.

Sputnik V and his saving mission is the oxygen that the Russian autocrat lacked, when the people of his country question him, his methods and corruption. Sputnik saves in times of pandemic.

Expand production capacity

But Putin’s problem is the production of the vaccine and the speed to get it. He has proposed to Merkel to work together to expand their capacity and they are already in contact with the Oxford vaccine and Astrazeneca.

If the supply of doses in Argentina and other Latin American countries is slow, it is because Putin is winning the European battle for the vaccine and breaking his unit, when he needs it most domestically. It was the European Commission that had to buy the vaccines for the 27 countries of the EU and does not get enough supplies, amid a shower of criticism and war with Astrazeneca because it is delayed.

While vaccine deliveries in Europe are delayed, some countries are considering buying Russia’s Sputnk. Photo: REUTERS

“Russia’s vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in stopping coronavirus disease,” according to The Lancet. “Sputnik V will soon be tested in combination with the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine,” their Russian scientists said. The ties began in December and the operation is already underway.

Hungary and Germany score

Before the lack of doses to be able to vaccinate en masse, some European countries no longer close the door to Russian and Chinese vaccines. After Hungary, Germany is interested in Sputnik V, especially after the publication of positive results on its effectiveness. Merkel Pragmatism.

The growth of the virus and the mutations of the British, South African and Brazilian variant are worrying governments and scientists. They fear a March and April with hospitals overflowing with patients in intensive care and without operational capacity. The only solution is global and urgent vaccination, both for health and for the economy. There is no economy without a global vaccine.

But the European vaccination process was delayed because AstraZeneca cannot meet the planetary demand. Its manufacture in a laboratory in Belgium is two months behind schedule and the whole process has been delayed.

The head of government of Germany, Angela Merkel, does not rule out buying the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

The EU has started the vaccine war with them, with accusations of malicious intent, Brexit, exports to Britain of doses produced in the EU when the kingdom has vaccinated more than 10 million people.

The leadership of the president of the European Commission, Dr. Úrsula Von der Leyen is questioned because the vaccination plan is a catastrophic failure. As they are not going to replace her, it was Merkel who initiated the “rescue and solution” operation.

“Merkel Solution”

In an attempt to contain European discontent, a summit was held in Berlin on Monday under the chairmanship of the German head of government and various pharmaceutical groups to try to relaunch the vaccination campaign.

To everyone’s surprise, Germany no longer excludes the use of the Russian vaccine, despite the fact that Moscow had been accused of lack of transparency, or even the Chinese vaccine to compensate for the lack of doses.

In a live television interview on Tuesday, Chancellor Merkel said she was open to the idea, with conditions. “All those who obtain an authorization from the European Medicines Agency will be absolutely welcome,” he said, and assured that he had discussed precisely “this point with the Russian president.”

In Moscow, the trial and sentence to 3 and a half years in prison of the opponent Alexey Navalny was held, whose life was saved at the German Charity Hospital and was transferred by medical plane to Berlin by decision of the Merkel government. He returned to Moscow, where he was arrested as he left the plane.

“If a vaccine is safe and effective, regardless of the country where it is produced, it can obviously help us in our fight against the pandemic,” Jens Spahn, German Health Minister, told the newspaper on Sunday. Frankfurter Allgemeine.

Facts about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19. / AFP

One hundred million doses?

Russia said last week that it was ready to deliver 100 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to Europe by the second quarter of 2021. This number could potentially vaccinate 50 million European citizens. Behind skepticism, the Russian vaccine has convinced experts of its effectiveness. An application for authorization has also been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for this serum.

The European Commission chose five vaccines for its immunization project. Sputnik V is not included in the pre-order contracts that the European Commission, which is negotiating on behalf of the 27, has signed.

Amid criticism of the Brussels slow, Hungary was the first to give the green light to the Supnik V developed by Moscow, separately from the rest of the European Union last week. A “first batch” of 40,000 doses arrived in the country on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Minister, who recalled that a total of two million doses would be delivered over three months.

“We were the first in the EU but we will probably not be the last,” suggested nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, evoking the “voices that are being raised in Western Europe calling for the examination of Russian and Chinese vaccines.”

Chinese vaccines

Hungary also became the first country in the European Union on Friday to approve the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm’s vaccine, 79% effective against Covid-19, of which it immediately ordered 5 million doses.

“The Chinese have the longest experience with this virus, so they are probably the best informed,” added the far-right Orban, defending the right “to get supplies everywhere.

To back up its decision, the Hungarian government easily cites the example of its Serbian neighbor, the first country in Europe to manage the Chinese product.

Serbia, which is not part of the EU and is cleaning up its relations with Moscow and Beijing, has started a large-scale vaccination campaign with the product of China’s Sinopharm, from which the country of seven million people has received one million dose. It has also licensed Sputnik, in addition to Pfizer-BioNTech.

Vaccines made in China could also reach the European Union. Photo: BLOOMBERG

But unlike the Russian laboratory, the Chinese laboratories Sinopharm or Sinovac have not yet submitted a registration application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). However, it is not impossible that in the coming months, the Russian vaccine – or even the Chinese vaccines, if their data were to be consolidated – will be validated by the EMA, adding to the doses already distributed.

If you rely on the figures published in The Lancet, Sputnik is slightly more effective than the Oxford vaccine, which uses very similar technology and this week reported that it stops more than 80 percent of all diseases in those who waited 12 weeks for your second dose.

Combination vaccines

A trial should be started to test whether a combination of the Oxford and Sputnik V vaccines could produce even better results, mixing and matching the two between the first and second doses.

This Russian-British-Swedish “joint venture” buries the hatchet between Western countries and Russia for the vaccine. Dmitriev said that publishing the findings in The Lancet it was a claim of the vaccine after a “very active campaign” to discredit it with “fake news.” Russia was accused of preparing a social media campaign against the Oxford vaccine, which Dmitriev referred to as the “monkey vaccine” due to its use of a chimpanzee virus.

“Russia has one of the best vaccines in the world. We see very clearly that, in the coming months, vaccines will be divided into those that are more than 90 percent effective, as belongs to Sputnik V, and those that are less effective. 90 percent, ”said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund.

Then he made a reference to the next trial with the Oxford vaccine. “We are ready to work as partners with vaccines of less than 90 percent to help increase their effectiveness,” announced the Sputnik financier.

How Sputnik works

Sputnik V works on a similar principle to the Oxford vaccine, using a disabled “adenovirus” to carry genetic instructions to cells, which then produce coronavirus spikes. As with the Oxford vaccine, it can be stored in a common refrigerator, and it does not take an extreme temperature like Pfizer’s, which requires at least 70 degrees below zero. There are already 16 countries, including Argentina, Paraguay, Hungary, and the United Arab Emirates registered for use.

The Russians had already approved it prior to these Phase Three results, a move that was criticized at the time.

Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, said there was no reason to be suspicious of the results.

“This has never been a competition. Even when the Russians called the Oxford vaccine a monkey vaccine, the enemy was the virus. It will be a long time before the world can afford to choose. For a year at least, the limiting factor will be the vaccines available. In that context, the Russian results are certainly good news. A large part of the world will receive a vaccine, ”he said.

France’s position

France defends the security of the system imposed by the European Union Commission and its pace, doubt the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the European drug agency and the French health authorities authorized only until age 65 and will wait for a resolution from the drug agency to see whether or not to approve it to accept the Russian vaccine or not.

The president of the French Council for the guidance of vaccine strategy, Professor Alain Fischer, stated that “all vaccines must be examined. There is no harm to have regarding the origin of a vaccine.”

According to Fischer, “if these vaccines show that they are safe, effective, that they are good quality products and that they could eventually be available at the level of the European community, why not? They just have to meet all these conditions, “he declared.

With the exception of Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna, there are no other Covid 19 vaccines currently in use in Europe. And they all have production delays.

Paris, correspondent

CB