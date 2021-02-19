The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, had sown doubts on Wednesday about the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, the Sputnik V. He wondered why Moscow offers millions of doses of its antigen to many countries and was making little progress in vaccinating its own population. He suggested that these difficulties were probably due to the fact that Russian citizens were refusing to be given this vaccine. Moscow responded harshly.

The Russian Embassy to the European Union published a statement in which it accuses Von der Leyen of “seeking politicization without reasons and in a deplorable way or of showing a lack of knowledge that is not suitable for a high-level leader.”

In Brussels they also remember that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is 68 years old, has not yet been vaccinated or, if he had, he did not make it public. Some Russian and Eastern European newspapers assure that Vaccine doses pile up in Russian hospital refrigerators without the majority of the population accepting that it is administered.

Moscow still does not request that the European Medicines Agency authorize the marketing of its vaccine in the territory of the 27 Member States despite having offered it to Europe and repeating that its vaccine is as good as any other.

Senior European officials believe that Sputnik-V is being used by Moscow as a propaganda weapon or even a geopolitical tool rather than a drug to end the pandemic.

The Russian Embassy to the European Union also assures in its statement that Moscow was “perplexed to hear Von der Leyen’s statement.” And he argues: “The vaccination of our citizens constitutes an absolute priority for Russia in its fight against covid-19.”

Furthermore, Russian diplomacy ensures that “in full respect of the principles of democracy and humanitarian law, the administration of the vaccine in Russia is voluntary and, to date, all interested citizens have been able to receive it without delay and free of charge. . Russia has set up an extensive network of vaccination centers that is continually improving ”.

The statement from the Russian Embassy to the European Union also assures that the Russian policy of offering Sputnik-V to other countries “has nothing to do” with its ability to vaccinate its population, which remains its priority.

Secret data

The russian government keep secret the details of his vaccine, which he has not even sent to the World Health Organization. But the prestigious British scientific journal ‘The Lancet’ published a study in which it ensures that the vaccine is safe and has an efficacy rate of 91%.

Russian diplomacy offers to deliver all the necessary information: “Our country is prepared to provide any country with complete information on the invention of Russian scientists, as well as test doses of Sputnik-V to those interested so that they can make their own analysis, both of its pharmacological characteristics and of the economic and logistical factors ”.

Brussels is convinced that it will not need to buy Russian vaccines and that from the second trimester the dose delivery will be much faster. His goal is that by September 30, 70% of European adults will be vaccinated. Health systems have plenty of capacity to do this.

The question remains whether the supply will be sufficient. The European Commission has signed contracts for which in theory it will receive up to 2,600 million doses (the population of the European Union is 447 million after the departure of 67 million British), there are still questions about the ability of pharmaceutical companies to deliver those amounts.

The European quarrel with Russia is increasing. As early as next week, European foreign ministers could give their go-ahead to new European sanctions on Moscow over the conviction and imprisonment of opponent Alexei Navalny.

