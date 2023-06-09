In mid-April, Inter was culminating in a performance decline so sharp that it threatened to implode. He had only added one point in five games and was in sixth position in Serie A. From the Appiano Gentile training center, the rumor of the sabers against the management of the coach, Simone Inzaghi, who came from the most famous presses, was heard. from the inflamed television sets and The Corner building, the club’s modern headquarters in the Porto Nuovo business district, with splendid views of the Madonnina of Milan Cathedral and the San Siro stadium.

The accusations of tactical immobility against the coach subjected Inzaghi to a stoic exercise in resilience. Little is known about the internal process by which the atmosphere of a team that was beginning to dangerously resemble an army in disarray was transformed with unusual speed into a greased and robust one. racing machine. On April 15, Inter hit rock bottom with a 0-0 home draw against Monza. Since then they have added seven victories in the last eight league games, securing third place in the table. He lifted the Italian Cup by eliminating Juventus and knocking down the daring Fiorentina in the final. In the same period, he was able to liquidate the emerging Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and burn Milan in the semifinals with an exercise in defensive solidity and finishing efficiency. Now Inter wants to grab its fourth European Cup on the banks of the Bosphorus.

The tactical application affected the positive tendency to raise and adjust the method of a team recently improved in its defensive framework and capable of verticalizing selective attack actions full of automatisms and variations with speed and precision. An obedient squad, hardened and delivered to the blackboard before the unexpected opportunity that presents itself in Istanbul. It also arrives at the summit of its recent history with some key players who have gone through a very difficult course and who suddenly seem to have skyrocketed their competitive performance.

Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been one of Inter’s flagships since 2015. He landed as a midfielder, and Luciano Spalletti recycled him as a center midfielder in 2017 to make him the team’s most valued player. In September he suffered a fiber tear in his left thigh. He arrived at the World Cup very precisely, although he was one of the footballers who covered the most kilometers in Qatar. In January he was injured again and was absent for more than a month. Inzaghi had had to reinvent the midfield with Calhanoglu as registrar. The experiment went well, but now Brozovic has recovered his physical tone and stripes. Intelligent and dynamic to the point of seeming to possess the gift of ubiquity, both to close spaces and to wisely manage the pace of the game, he was vital in the second leg of the semi-final against Milan: he replaced Mkhitaryan, who was injured and arrives very fair at the end. It may be Brozovic’s last service to the cause nerazzurrisince his price is high and Inter urgently needs income.

The club transferred striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea in 2021 for €115 million. He had been the scorer in the shield won with Antonio Conte and scored 64 goals in the two courses of his previous interista stage. Last summer he returned on loan and began his ordeal. In August he ruptured his left thigh flexor tendon. A clinical catastrophe for the hypermuscled Belgian giant because readjusting any setbacks to his tremendous armor takes time. He reappeared briefly in October, suffered another injury and his presence with Belgium in the World Cup was testimonial: nine minutes against Morocco and 45 against Croatia. In January he played again with Inter, it took him a world to get his rhythm back and he showed signs of anxiety and restlessness. Against Sampdoria he starred in a harsh shouting match with his teammate Barella who had made a disapproving gesture at him for a technical error. In the Champions League he did not play a single starting game. But with the spring his muscles entered into a harmonious state and his head also became free. He was the victim of a racist episode in the Juventus field in the cup semifinal: they were making monkey-like noises at him, he scored the equalizer in the 95th minute, and celebrated by making the military salute and the gesture of silence that he almost always does. The referee showed him the second yellow card and a huge brawl ensued. Then the federation would remove the cardboard. In a squad without prominent dribblers, Inzaghi highly values ​​an atavistic resource: Lukaku’s ability to receive long balls and control them with his back to the area, with his marker on top, to immediately unload the ball to arriving midfielders like Barella. He has scored nine goals since April. The central Bastoni celebrated it on his social networks: “Bravo, Rome! The plane from London has finally landed. Lukaku battles veteran Dzeko for a starting job. Both mix well as companions of the scorer Lautaro Martínez.

The Argentinian celebrated his wedding in May in a hotel facing Lake Como with half of the Argentine team present. In the World Cup, diminished by infiltrations in an ankle, he was the player who finished off the goal the most times (14) but only scored in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. In Scaloni’s team, he lost his status as a starter before the emergence of Julián Álvarez, the striker signed by Manchester City with whom he is reunited today and whom he has repeatedly praised. An integral forward in constant growth and a compulsive finisher like his idol Diego Milito was, Lautaro did not show symptoms of mental anxiety for not having had more weight in the conquest of the World Cup. He has added 28 goals and 10 assists in a consecration course. His production ran rampant in the spring: seven goals between April and May in the final stretch of Serie A, a double in the Cup final and the goal that sentenced the Champions League semifinal against Milan. He is the gunpowder of a team that faced a hellish collapse and now dreams of paradise.

