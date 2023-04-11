How to forget what time all hell broke loose. Wednesday, March 29. Four in the afternoon. The fire that started on Monday in the mountains near Navelgas (Asturias, 400 inhabitants), was revived by very strong gusts of wind and expanded towards Monterizo, with a handful of houses and many more cows than people. Manuel Gayo, 69, saw llamas on the slopes, destroying meadows and jumping between trees. The 72 hours that he and his family spent without sleep and the work of the firefighters prevented the front from engulfing the town. The forest succumbed, like thousands of hectares in the region still smoking. The Principality has been suffering a wave of hundreds of intentional fires for days. The arsonists and arsonists act excited by a heat, some winds and a lack of rain absolutely unprecedented in the Asturian spring.

The flames have punished the council of Valdés, near the tourist resort of Luarca, with special viciousness. The European Forest Fire System estimates that some 8,000 of the more than 20,000 burned these days in the region have burned in this region. The AS-219 highway connects the coastal town with the interior, normally an orchard at this time of year. Now it’s all black. It smells of burning and the ashes on both sides of the road blend with the asphalt. The firefighters sigh: they have never suffered such winds, which make work difficult and limit air support. They also demand devices all year round and not only in summer due to climate change. The layout creeps along the mountain range between large black masses dotted with bucolic meadows of milk advertisements. The cows graze, now calm, after hectic hours. The ranchers soon found themselves surrounded, but refused to leave Monterizo. They would not leave behind their cattle, which they led out of the stable. Luckily they got away. “It is what it is, everything is over… it was a crazy fire,” says Gayo, embarrassed. “Some soulless”, they believe, has started the vast majority of the flames, “environmental terrorists” according to Adrián Barbón, president of Asturias (PSOE). At the moment there are five denounced and 10 investigated.

The Minister of the Presidency, Rita Clambor, competent in forestry and firefighters, explains that the arsonists lit multiple sources in just a few hours, with hundreds of meters of distance between them. “They are not by chance: they show interest in lighting the forest causing the greatest damage,” she says. Several ranchers reject that other compañeros burn the forest to gain pasture. A firefighter, hyperactive these days, remembers that the fire reached Oviedo and asks “not to criminalize the ranchers.” They admit to occasional controlled burns, but they gain nothing from such disasters: they know when, or not, to do it. Arsonists also know this, who take advantage of the heat, dryness and strong wind to sow fire, as also happens in Cantabria.

The smoke rises from charred soil and roots like a funeral pyre of biodiversity. Going through Asturias reveals sooty patches both in the sacred Covadonga and in the coastal Llanes or the urban Naranco in Oviedo: nothing is saved. The geographer from the University of Cantabria Virginia Carracedo, specialized in fires in the north, avoids accusations without in-depth investigations: “It is not possible to simplify what is happening these days or to look for motivations or groups.” She points out that burnings have been used for centuries as a means of “pasture management” in communities closely linked to livestock, but the magnitude and characteristics of what happened invites us not to accuse the sector. Changes linked to depopulation have more weight, especially the abandonment of livestock activity and the consequent increase in unmanaged vegetation. “Many decisions have been made in urban offices, without taking into account the territory, which generate conflicts,” adds Carracedo, claiming “to keep people in the countryside” to preserve a “mosaic” landscape that helps contain future fires.

Manuel Gayo, a rancher, points to one of the slopes burned by the fire. Manu Brabo

The stage is presented by Jorge Berdasco, 22, walking along a path near the tiny Coucellín. “The dirty forest burns a lot, especially with an exaggerated drought,” recites this forest management technician. The lack of hungry herds has left the low forest turned into “fuel”. As Paco Fernández says in Morterizo: “Goats are the best brushcutter”. Same speech in Lavadoira, La Mortera, Pola de Allande, Navelgas or Aristébano: there is a lack of people to attend to the easily flammable pines or eucalyptus trees, it no longer rains or snows as before, temperatures rise and environmental catastrophes crack the rural environment.

Aristébano’s bar, also home to its owners, was encircled by flames. Amador Berdasco, Ana García and Elvira Berdasco, aged 70, 68 and 46, already miss their surroundings: “Before it was green, green and now it is black, black”. “What will happen in summer if we are like this in April?” they ask after the “fear” of being evacuated. “I have seen fires like never before in my life,” says the patriarch. The attractive “good weather” for tourists can deny a future in Asturias to those who live in the countryside. They implore water from the Divina Pastora, who is not looking for miracles either. The fire desecrated her hermitage not by land, surrounded by thick grass, but by air: the beams burned and the roof collapsed. The white ceiling suffers from ash stains and the wood that protects the figure shows the bites of the fire. The virgin got rid of her: a devotee took her in case not even her aura saved her from hell.

Amador Verdasco (center) and Elvira Verdasco (left) chat with a customer from their bar, who was saved from the flames by a few meters, located on the border of the councils of Valdés and Tineo, Asturias. Manu Brabo