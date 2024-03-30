The Spring Gardens of Murcia will be inaugurated this Sunday, at 8:30 p.m., in the Plaza Circular with a pyromusical show to welcome the Spring Festival where the Anthem to Murcia will be the main protagonist.

The Murcia City Council thus organizes this start of the festivities where the Children's Queen, the Queen of the Huerta, Doña Sardina and the Great Fish will be present, who will read a new Bando together with the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta.

In this way, after Easter, the Spring Festival opens its doors and, four years later, the Spring Gardens are recovered, an initiative that will allow for itineraries visiting these floral sculptures that evoke local roots and traditions.

Events to start the Spring Festival



In addition to this great event in the Plaza Circular, this Sunday the Bando de la Huerta Infantil parade will be held starting at 5:30 p.m., where the little ones will be the protagonists, showing the customs and traditions of Murcian folklore.

The itinerary will begin on Gutiérrez Mellado Avenue, pass through Paseo Alfonso

At 7:30 p.m. the Orchard Environment of Santiago and Zaraíche will be inaugurated, where the life of the orchards of yesteryear is recreated and where you can see native animals of the Orchard of Murcia in the Plaza Santiago Apóstol.

More than 30 gardens



This year, Murcia will have more than thirty of these gardens and floral sculptures. The 32 locations where the Spring Gardens will be will be Plaza Circular, Plaza Romea, Avenida de la Libertad, Plaza de Santo Domingo, Jardín de la Seda, Plaza de Santa Isabel, Jardín del Salitre, Plaza de La Opinión, San Esteban, Malecón, Sobejano Painter, Floridablanca Garden, Ferrer Garden, Plaza de la Cruz, Glorieta de España, Plaza de la Universidad, Plaza Camachos, Plaza de Europa, Plaza de San Agustín, Moneo Building, Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, Iron Bridge, Cuartel de Artillery, Esteve Mora, Platería y Trapería, Verónicas Wall, El Rollo roundabout, Puerta Nueva, Alfonso X El Sabio, Avenida de la Constitución, Gran Vía and Plaza de la Fuensanta.

These great monuments have a significant amount of floral decorations, specifically, in the different Spring Gardens more than 200,000 flowers have been planted, such as carnations, begonias, daisies, sunflowers, kalanchoes, rosemary, lavender, dimorphotheques, geraniums, ivy , jasmine trees, myrtle trees, petunias, alysum, tagetes, white and colored calla lilies, and grasses, among others.

Likewise, five large floral arches will be installed in the Plaza de Santa Isabel, Plaza de Santo Domingo, Plaza de la Aurora, the Malecón and San Juan.

More than 200 workers and volunteers are putting the finishing touches on these floral monuments these days, which will be ready this Sunday when they will be inaugurated coinciding with the official opening of the barracks.