Murcia families will have available during the Spring Festival a wide range of children's activities that will take place in different public spaces in the city from April 1 to 6. Enclaves such as the Plaza Circular, the Floridablanca garden, Murcia Río and the Glorieta de España will be filled with joy every afternoon (with the exception of Bando de la Huerta Day), from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a series of recreational and educational activities , completely free, in which the whole family can participate and which will have the Murcian spring as a common thread, as well as our roots and traditions.

Thus, the contest 'How much do you know about Murcia?' has been organized, in which Murcia residents will have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge about the history of the city, its festivals, its customs and its traditions, with prizes for those who ask the most questions. get it right In the workshops, knowledge of Murcian roots will also be promoted through traditional games such as orchard bowling, dances and traditional Murcian folklore.

photographic gymkhana



In addition, there will be a photographic gymkhana in which families will capture the essence of the Murcian spring through snapshots, with prizes for the most creative and representative images. Photography will also be the protagonist with the documentary workshop 'Awakening the Gaze', with the focus on the flora and fauna of the city.

Another notable activity will be the flower discovery route. For a period of approximately one hour and, with the help of experts, children and their families will be able to discover and learn about various species of spring flowers, trees and other vegetation that our green areas have, thus encouraging observation and botanical knowledge. .

Likewise, there will be tree and flower plantations. The Murcia City Council will give participants pots with pine trees, so that they can take care of them at home, thus raising awareness of the need to protect the environment.