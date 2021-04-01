Ajman (WAM)

The activities of the intensive spring course for memorizing the Noble Qur’an, organized by the Humaid bin Rashid Center for the Service of the Holy Qur’an under the slogan «Saif Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Charitable Workman in Ajman», which is held remotely via the Ajman platform for teaching the Holy Qur’an under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Ajman and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The course includes 13 episodes of the Holy Quran for males and females, with a capacity of 143 male and female students, and includes workshops for memorizing the Book of God and special sessions for revision and mastery.