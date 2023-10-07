DThe Federal Agency for Jump Innovation (SPRIND) is still relatively unknown. Your goals are still very important. The agency is a government institution tasked with accelerating groundbreaking technological innovations and strengthening Germany’s competitiveness in various key industries. It also takes a financial stake in companies.

Sounds good, the problem is: “We should support inventions that change the world. But we are always held back by the administrative mechanisms,” complained director Rafael Laguna de la Vera in an interview with the FAS in 2021. It was also clear to politicians that something had to change. The traffic light government already stated in its coalition agreement that it would “substantially improve” the agency’s legal and financial scope.

The so-called SPRIND Freedom Act will be discussed in the Bundestag for the first time on Thursday. However, the current draft law does not go far enough for the Federal Agency and the Research and Innovation Expert Commission (EFI), which advises the federal government on research topics – and the coalition is listening to them.

Improvements to the draft law

To date, the innovation agency has been supervised by three federal ministries. The bill stipulates that only the Ministry of Education will take over supervision. The experts, on the other hand, demand that the agency be supervised solely by its supervisory board. “It is undisputed that legal supervision remains in state hands,” summarizes the EFI in a position paper.







Another issue: If the agency wants to invest in companies with more than 25 percent, it needs the approval of the Ministry of Finance. The ministry has a deadline of three months for this. “In the fast-moving world of research and innovation, especially breakthrough innovation, three months can mean waiting times that are too long,” says a position paper from the agency. It would be better if decisions were made within four weeks, writes the EFI.

Such demands are heard by MPs. They indicate that the government’s draft bill is still being improved. “The cabinet decision for the SPRIND Freedom Act was an important milestone. Now in parliament it’s about ensuring the practical suitability of SPRIND,” says Green MP Anna Christmann, for example, who is the federal government’s start-up commissioner.

It sounds similar with the FDP: “Now the draft will be dealt with in the parliamentary process. My goal is to dismantle paralyzing control mechanisms in the promotion of breakthrough innovations as quickly and legally as possible,” says MP Stephan Seiter. SPD MP Holger Mann is also willing to discuss the proposals. The final word on the federal government’s draft law does not seem to have been spoken yet.