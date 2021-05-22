Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Video clips spread on various social media yesterday, warning visitors of Umm Al Quwain Beach, about a strange phenomenon in the sea, which is the presence of small-sized creatures in the form of “thorns” attached to the body and causing and “stinging.”

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that the monitoring of marine life and filming them with video clips by a group of sea goers on the shores of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain was last February, and it spread through social media yesterday, indicating that it is a species that belongs to the Mollusk Division, and that the phenomenon is not It was fresh and natural during this period, “that is, it was observed by the marine environment research center of the ministry in previous years.”

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Jamali, Director of the Marine Environment Research Center of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that protecting the marine environment and enhancing the safety and sustainability of its resources and biodiversity is a strategic priority, which the Ministry seeks to ensure through several efforts and procedures, pointing out that the Ministry is working on cooperation and coordination on a permanent basis with The competent local authorities to monitor, follow up and monitor any changes or challenges affecting the environment, whether on land or marine, at the state level.

He pointed out that these small, transparent and pointed species, which live in large areas of the seas, are one of the important organisms that make up the marine ecosystem, and they play an important role in the food chain system, where some marine organisms feed on them, while they feed on some species Other microorganisms such as phytoplankton and zooplankton.

He added that these species are harmless and non-toxic, and they can be seen in groups at different times, and they appear seasonally, especially in the summer season, and they can be seen significantly near the coasts and beaches for limited periods, and if they happen to be in the sea water near the beaches, they can stick Floating objects or people, which may cause them to “sting”.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Jamali confirmed that a technical team from the Marine Environment Research Center at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment monitored the phenomenon, and took samples and it became clear that during the evening period, this phenomenon had disappeared from the beach, and sea-goers returned to enjoy swimming.