commentaryThings must be very strange if the controversial distribution law is to be introduced. The result is that the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers has to rely on sometimes very expensive emergency accommodation for asylum seekers. That unnecessarily costs taxpayers a lot of money, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.
Hans van Soest
Latest update:
27-09-23, 19:42
