Teledeporte turns with the Dakar Rally from today until next January 15. RTVE kicks off the sporting year with this 43rd edition of the Dakar 21 Rally in which 90 Spaniards will participate, including drivers and co-drivers. The journalist Marc Martín will be the most visible face of the broadcasts.

Programming.

From today, Teledeporte will offer a daily program with all the day-to-day details of the championship. Marc Martín will be the presenter and will feature comments from Iván Cervantes, Luis Moya and Pep Vila. Today, at 4:00 p.m., the departure ceremony will be broadcast live.

Paco Grande is the special envoy to Saudi Arabia. The journalist is in charge of telling viewers the details, conducting interviews and unraveling the most relevant of the Dakar, from the hand of Ashley Pla, the camera operator. The program will also feature an informative flash of the first results of the stage. Starting at 22:00, it will be the turn of the purely analytical program with the most relevant of the stage.

As a novelty, this time Teledeporte will have a virtual audience. It will be made up of 30-second videos that viewers will send throughout the days. And on AS.com you can check the latest hour and the chronicle of each stage.

Soccer.

LaLiga Santander matchday 17 starts. At 14:00 Villarreal receives Levante and at 16:15 the derby between Betis and Sevilla will be played. Later, at 6:30 p.m., Getafe-Valladolid turn and at 9:00 p.m., Real Madrid will face Celta. All the games, in Movistar LaLiga.

In the Second Division, the matches start at 14:00 with Fuenlabrada-Leganés. At 16:00 it will be Rayo-Alcorcón, Logroñés-Mirandés at 18:15. Finally, Cartagena-Zaragoza at 20:30, in #Vamos de Movistar +.

And in the English league, Tottenham-Leeds will be at noon, at one thirty. Crystal Palace-Sheffield will be played at 4:00 p.m., Brighton-Wolves at 6:30 p.m. and West Bromwich-Arsenal at 9:00 p.m. The Premier League is broadcast live on DAZN.

Basketball.

The Endesa League kicks off the year with Bilbao-Acunsa at 4:00 p.m. at Movistar Deportes. At 18:00, turn for Tenerife-Real Madrid in #Vamos. At 18:30 it will be Baskonia-Andorra and at 20:45, two games, Zaragoza-Betis and Valencia-Gran Canaria. The three matches can be followed on Movistar Deportes.