The world of sports did not want to miss the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. After his resounding victory in the elections against Kamala Harris, which culminated an electoral race in which the great stars of the NBA, NFL and UFC had a lot to say, the former Republican candidate returns to the White House.

Dana White, boss of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, several fighters from the mixed martial arts company such as Sean Strickland, Henry Cejudo or Evan Elder; WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, Mark Calaway [Undertaker] or Glenn Jacobs [Kane]the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee; o Danica Patrick, former IndyCar and Nascar driver, They were some of Donald Trump’s great supporters during his electoral effortand at the investiture, many others have witnessed the historic moment.

Hogan kept a lower profile than in his speech at the Republican Convention last summer, and did not appear on stage at the meeting prior to the inauguration event, but Trump did not forget about him: “Hulk Hogan is here! Some people are hard to find in the crowd, but not Hulk! All you have to do is say ‘Hulk, get up.’ And here it is! “It’s very easy to see him,” the US president proclaimed.

Gianni Infantino thanked “with all his heart” the public support shown to the 2026 World Cup by Donald Trump hours before the inauguration. In a message on social networks, the FIFA president described it as “incredible honor and privilege” for both FIFA and him to “receive recognition” from the new president after his electoral victory.

Two days ago, Infantino also thanked Trump for receiving him in Florida, in a meeting in which they spoke about the celebration of both this year’s Club World Cup, which the United States will host, and the 2026 World Cup. The football leader achieved a privileged place at the eventpositioned very close to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton.





Among those invited to the investiture were great figures in combat sports, such as Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfieldas well as brothers Jake and Logan Paul, who were accompanied by the former UFC champion Conor Mcgregor.

Several former NFL playersthe American football league in which Trump’s YMCA dance has gone viral, were also present, including Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher and former Pittsburgh Steelers players Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. .