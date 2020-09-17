The Sports Ministry is taking relief from the fact that it can now recognize the National Sports Federations (NSFs) without the permission of the Delhi High Court and will now start the process and report it to the Supreme Court within a week. The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the ministry and the Olympic Association of India (IOA) would not have to seek the permission of the Delhi High Court before recognizing the country’s sports federations.

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against the High Court order of the Sports Ministry, which banned the decision to recognize the NSF without its permission.

Italian Open: Djokovic and Nadal in third round, Wawrinka lost to 18-year-old Museti

The High Court gave this order in a 2010 PIL issued by advocate Rahul Mehra, seeking compliance with the National Sports Code and directing the Sports Ministry and the IOA to ensure that the NSF performs its duties properly. do.

A source in the Sports Ministry told PTI, “By today’s order of the Honorable Supreme Court, the Sports Ministry can now recognize the NSF which will help in the preparation of our Olympic going players.”

He said, “But as per the guidelines, we have to inform the honorable Supreme Court before taking any action in this regard.” We are working on this issue and we will be in a position to inform by next week. ”

Italian Open: Bopanna reached pre-quarterfinals with his partner

The counsel for the Center told the bench that there are many federations in the country and if any federation needs to be approved before the High Court, this process will stop. The government also argued that the issue of recognition falls entirely within the jurisdiction of the executive and the High Court should not have interfered with it. The apex court took cognizance of the fact that the public interest litigation has been pending in the High Court since 2010 and requested that this yachika be disposed of at the earliest.