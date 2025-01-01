The year ends and it’s time to remember those who said goodbye forever, outstanding figures in world sport who are leaving behind a legacy that transcends statistics and trophies.

Pioneer and undisputed talent. She was the first Spanish athlete to participate in the Olympic Games and two-time world cross country champion. Thus he stopped being invisible. It opened the door to future generations.

Carmen Valero, in training





Mário Zagallo (soccer)

One of three people to have won the World Cup both as a player (1958 and 1962) and as a coach (1970). This Brazilian was recognized for his contribution to “jogo bonito.”

Franz Beckenbauer (football)

Like Zagallo, he won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach. Third on this list is Didier Deschamps. The ‘Kaiser’ won the Ballon d’Or twice and revolutionized the libero position. He also marked an era at Bayern Munich.









Franz Beckenbauer



AFP





Carlos Falcón (motorcycling)

Part of that group of adventurers who face the Dakar every year with few means and overwhelming enthusiasm. He suffered an accident in the second stage, which caused cardiorespiratory failure. After a week in critical condition, he died due to irreversible neurological damage.

Carlos Falcon



EFE





Gigi Riva (soccer)

All-time top scorer of the Italian team. He led Cagliari to their only Scudetto in 1970. Known for his powerful left foot and loyalty to the Sardinian club, he rejected offers from bigger teams. A true synonym of goal.

Kelvin Kiptum (athletics)

A tragic accident on a Kenyan highway ended the lives of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. Kiptum was destined to be the first athlete to go under two hours in the 42.195 kilometers.

Kelvin Kiptum





Michelangelo (football)

Legendary goalkeeper for Real Madrid in the 1970s and 1980s. He won numerous national and international titles with the club, recognized for his agility and reflexes.

Jorge Griffa (soccer)

Outstanding defender at Newell’s Old Boys and Atlético de Madrid. Trainer of talents such as Jorge Valdano and Gabriel Batistuta, he influenced several generations of Argentine footballers. With Atlético he won a League, three Cups and a Cup Winners’ Cup.

OJ Simpson (American football)

NFL star, actor and sports commentator, he starred in one of the most high-profile trials in the history of the United States after being accused of murdering his ex-wife and one of his friends. He was acquitted, although he later served nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping.

OJ Simpson, with his father and son



EP





Andreas Brehme (football)

German hero after scoring the goal that gave his country the World Cup in 1990. Versatile defender, winner of titles with Bayern, Inter and Kaiserslautern. He also played for Real Zaragoza.

Manuel Ruiz de Lopera (soccer)

Essential and controversial figure in the history of Betis. As president (1992-2010), he led the club to win the Copa del Rey in 2005, opted for big signings and promoted the modernization of the Benito Villamarín stadium. Faithful representative of the leaders of the time.

Manuel Ruiz de Lopera





Akebono Taro (sumo)

First foreign wrestler to reach the rank of yokozuna in Japanese sumo. He dominated the sport in the 1990s, winning multiple tournaments. He helped popularize sumo internationally.

Akebono Taro





César Luis Menotti (soccer)

Coach who led Argentina to win its first World Cup in 1978. Promoter of offensive and aesthetic football, and creator of the concept of “reducing spaces.” He managed several clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Boca Juniors and Atlético de Madrid. He was an authoritative voice of Argentine football.

Menotti



AFP





Jerry West (basketball)

He was an emblematic NBA player, whose profile is the league’s logo. He won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1972. After retiring from basketball, he had a successful career as an executive with the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jerry West





Willie Mays (baseball)

Considered one of the best baseball players of all time. He won twelve consecutive Gold Gloves and was a 24-time All-Star selection. His play ‘The Catch’ in the 1954 World Series is one of the most recognized and emblematic in the history of this sport.

José María Caneda (soccer)

President of Compostela, he led the Galician team to the First Division for the first time in its history. His direct style and controversies made him a media figure.

Mariano Haro (athletics)

Dominator of Spanish athletics in the 1970s and historic mayor of Becerril de Campos. World cross country runner-up on four occasions and winner of 27 national championships in Spain. He came fourth in the 10,000 meters at the 1972 Munich Games.

Sven-Göran Eriksson (football)

First foreigner to lead the English team. He won the UEFA Cup with Gothenburg and became a globe-trotting coach, passing through Portugal, Italy, England, Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

Javier Gómez-Navarro (Higher Sports Council)

Secretary of State for Sports in Spain during the nineties. He played a key role in the organization of the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Rebecca Cheptegei (athletics)

The Ugandan athlete, an Olympian in the Paris marathon, was murdered by her partner, who set her on fire in the presence of her children. He was 33 years old and died after several days in a coma.

Rebecca Cheptegei





Toto Schillaci (football)

Unexpected hero of the 1990 World Cup with Italy, where he won the Golden Boot thanks to key goals that took his team to the semifinals, making him a national icon.

Dikembe Mutombo (basketball)

NBA legend, famous for his blocking ability. He played for the Nuggets, Hawks, Nets, Knicks and Rockets, and won the league’s best defensive player award four times.

Johan Neeskens (football)

Key figure in the ‘Clockwork Orange’ of the 70s, famous for its total football. All-round midfielder who stood out for Barcelona and Ajax.

Bela Karolyi (gymnastics)

Coach who guided Nadia Comaneci to her historic 10 at the Montreal Games. He also coached the US gymnastics team. Recognized for his ability to revolutionize the training of this sport, although questioned for his methods.