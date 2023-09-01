The Superior Sports Council (CSD) will not be able to suspend Luis Rubiales as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, after the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD) has opened a file only for serious misconduct, considering that, with the information available to him, the kiss to Jennifer Hermoso cannot be classified as an abuse of power. The decision of the TAD is a hard setback for the Government, because it prevents the president of the CSD, Víctor Francos, from summoning the executive committee of the government body within 48 hours to proceed with the provisional sanction of the leader from Granada. In light of this decision, the Government is going to ask the TAD for a precautionary suspension measure until the aforementioned court decides on the merits of the matter.

Since the new Sports Law has not yet been fully developed, the CSD letter appealed to the Law of 1990 and brandished abuse of power due to Rubiales’ kiss to Hermoso in full celebrations for the World title won in Sydney. He also alluded to improper behavior for touching his genitals in the box. In the applied legislation, the one cited from 1990, the abuse of power, which the TAD does not see proven in this case, is considered very serious. However, improper attitudes are considered only as a serious fault. And it will be for that reason that he will be judged. In the new law that is about to be developed, the obscene gestures in the president’s box, with Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía two meters away, are classified as very serious, if the sanctioning regulations had been developed, they would have allowed the Government suspend Rubiales.

Last Saturday, FIFA already opened a file on the federation president and imposed a 90-day suspension on him, a setback that Rubiales did not count on in his efforts to hold on to office. After refusing to resign, in that assembly last Friday and again now, despite the unanimous request of the presidents of the territories, meeting this Monday, Rubiales’ days as leader of national and international football are numbered despite the lukewarm weather. TAD. Waiting for the definitive sanctions, first the body that governs world football and now the Government wants to leave him with no room for manoeuvre.

