The Sports Administrative Court disqualifies Luis Rubiales for three years for kissing Jennifer Hermoso

The Sports Administrative Court (TAD) has agreed this Friday to disqualify Luis Rubiales, according to Iusport, for a period of three years for the non-consensual kiss of Jennifer Hermoso and his obscene gestures in the box during the Women’s Soccer World Cup celebrations. conquered by Spain this summer. The harsh sanction has been proposed by the investigating judge of the TAD, Alfonso Ramos, as reported by EL PAÍS. As already happens with the three-year sanction imposed by FIFA, this second punishment prevents Rubiales from carrying out any activity related to football.

The TAD opened a file against Rubiales on September 1 for violating two articles that refer to sporting dignity and decorum in the Sports Law of 1990 and in the Royal Decree on sports discipline of 1992, respectively. Instructor Alfonso Ramos proposed a year and a half of disqualification for each of the offenses. The range for each violation establishes from one month to two years. Ramos argued his proposal on the national and international relevance of the events and the negative impact they had on the image of Spanish football and Spanish sport in general, as well as the negative impact on the image of women’s football and social perception in Spain. and abroad of sexist behavior.

In his brief of allegations to the TAD, Rubiales defended that these sanctions “do not correspond” with the reasoning in the rest of the text of the proposed resolution, but rather appear “disconnected” and project an “arbitrary” and “unjustified” request. . Rubiales believes that the sanction should have been a warning, fine or disqualification of three or six months and announced that he will resort to criminal jurisdiction.

In that same statement Rubiales lamented that there had been a “bestial theatricalization”, a “brutal demagoguery” and a “lynching”; He even allowed himself to joke with his file number, 155, a “whimsical coincidence,” he said, in reference to the article of the Constitution that the Government applied in 2017 in Catalonia after the declaration of independence by the Parliament. The now former president of the RFEF assumed that the gesture of touching his genitals was “a crude act”, also “inappropriate” and “ordinary”, although he excused himself by saying that it was directed at the then coach Jorge Vilda. Regarding the kiss, he insisted that it had been “mutual”; also “spontaneous”, given the immense joy of the moment, after Spain was proclaimed world champion. He also believed, unlike majority public opinion, that neither one nor the other are gestures “contrary to sporting dignity or decorum.”