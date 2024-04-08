Alexis Vega's time at Chivas was horror, being one of the players who has caused the most spending within the club. The forward was expected to make big sporting differences, however, in the midst of failures on the field, injuries and his notorious indiscipline, Alexis became a headache in Verde Valle, to such a degree that he left in the winter market through the back door and fully marked and finished by the club and its surroundings.
Vega made the decision to return to the club where he was born, Toluca, after failed negotiations with other teams inside and outside of Mexico and this move, which at first seemed like a mistake for the club, ended up being a success and for the player, the salvation of his career.
Alexis is today the team's best scorer along with Volpi with 5 goals, in addition to one assist. In addition to the above, the Mexican is in the best physical condition in years and can be seen wanting to have the ball. In the feet.
Vega is happy at the club and Paiva has given him one hundred percent confidence since his arrival, something that the player has more than paid for. Furthermore, the entire semester he has kept a low profile off the field, that is, disciplinary issues have not been discussed, this being his eternal failing. That being the case, Alexis could surprise more than one and even return to the Mexican National Team.
