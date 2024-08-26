Robert Bobroczkyi He shone on the big screen, after playing a role as the ‘mutant’ The Offspring in Alien Romulus‘, when his basketball career was beginning to take off.

The Romanian, who turned 24 on July 14, is one of the few players who dared to reject an offer from the Barcelonasince at only 14 years old he dismissed the possible interest.

“I know that Barcelona wants me, but I’m not attracted to it. Neither is the real Madrid“Yes, Cajasol,” said the basketball player at the time.

He was a star in his Romania native and rose to fame for his height, the same that sparked the interest of Barcelona, ​​who wanted to sign him when he was a teenager, but he made it clear that he had another dream.

Roma’s Stella Azzurra signed Bobroczkyi, who was a famous player in Romania. He made the jump to USAwhere he played at Grand River Academy, Spire Institute and Rochester University.

However, physical problems due to his 2.30 metres height led him to put his sports career on hold, just before making the switch to the NBA to become a professional player.

