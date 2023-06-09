DHAROKI, India — Girls arrive at a makeshift cricket ground on their bikes, pedaling along a dirt road through wheat fields in India’s Punjab region. The youngest is 9 years old, the oldest, 14.

It’s time to practice: two miles of jogging, a couple of hours of hitting, pitching and catching drills, and lots of laughs. Overseeing it all is Gulab Singh Shergill, a policeman by day, and his trainer, mentor and champion in the evenings. The girls, including his daughter, refer to him as “veera”, which means older brother in Punjabi.

For the girls, the daily grind is an escape from the boredom of village life. After each workout, they lie down in a circle, watching the light fade in the sky. They close their eyes for two minutes of silent reflection.

It has to do with much more than cricket.

“What is village life?” Shergill asked them. “You wake up at 5:00 a.m., bake bread and prepare food and tea – all the housework is for the girls. If you don’t become a player, you’ll be waking up early your whole life until you’re old.”

What if they succeed as professional players?

“They will have helpers,” he told them with a smile.

If it ever felt like Shergill was selling an impossible dream, now it seems a little less so.

This spring, a new professional cricket league for women in India, the Women’s Premier League, had its inaugural season. Wealthy investors are pumping millions of dollars into the league. That means opportunities for female athletes that have never existed before, in a country where cricket is by far the most popular sport.

Opening up what has long been known as “the sport of gentlemen” sends a powerful message to hundreds of millions of women and girls in what will soon be the world’s most populous country. Gender roles remain rigid in India, where only about 20 percent of women have formal employment, one of the lowest rates globally.

Most of the successful female cricketers come from villages and small towns. Girls in Punjab know this well because one of the most famous, Harmanpreet Kaur, is from her home state.

As Kaur led her team to victory after victory in the Women’s Premier League, girls in the village of Dharoki watched – including two sisters, Naina and Sunaina, aged 13 and 12 respectively, both members of the cricket team .

His father works as a janitor at a private school in the village, and his mother sweeps the houses of five different families.

When the Women’s Premier League games were on television, the sisters would come home from cricket practice to watch the action. Naina and Sunaina can list the best players and what teams they play for.

And with the same ease: the large sum – over 400 thousand dollars in the upper rank – that each one is paid for less than a month of games.

In September, Shergill’s team traveled to Mohali, some 50 miles from the village, to watch the Indian men’s team take on Australia. After the game, she led the girls to the dignitaries section in the stands. As the girls relished the comfort of chairs marked with the names of important officials, Shergill made a video.

“This girl is sitting in the place of the Chief Minister of Punjab!” she says in the video, pride and joy evident in her voice.

This is what India’s gradual narrowing of the gender gap looks like. The girls walk and talk with the ease and self-assurance that comes with familiarity with things beyond one’s immediate life. They have seen the cities, they have eaten in restaurants and they have sat in the front rows of stadiums with the cameras pointed at them.

Back home, their daily routine has become just another aspect of village life. But it is also heading towards something more important, beyond the village.

One morning in March, Shergill and his team arrived at a cricket ground in Patiala, where recruiters were making a final list of players for the district under-15 team. Selection to this team is the only way to receive a meaningful opportunity to play in competitive matches and appear on the official radar of the sport.

At the end of the session, the recruiters told Shergill that five of her players would likely be accepted to the team.

Days later, by telephone, they informed him that seven of them had been selected.

Sameer Yasir and Suhasini Raj contributed reporting.

By: MUJIB MASHAL